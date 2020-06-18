I'm sorry for any of you Bachelor Nation fans who were hoping Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman are back together, but it turns out they're definitely just friends. Rumors of a rekindling between the exes first emerged on June 17 when Instagram account @musingsofaprairiegirl posted a photo of the two out for a run in Santa Monica. "THIS JUST IN. Nick [Viall] and Andi Dorfman Running Together in Santa Monica!!! Shooketh #bachelornation never sleeps," she wrote in the caption. "If 2020 wasn't weird enough!"

Additionally, @musingsofaprairiegirl made note of the fact that in the most recent episode of The Viall Files, Viall had mentioned that he's "dating" someone. It all seemed very promising for stans of Viall and Dorfman and it wasn't long before Us Weekly took to Instagram to post photos of the two alongside this caption:

#BachelorNation exes Nick Viall and Andi Dorfman were spotted running together in Santa Monica 👀 — and the outing comes just two days after the former #Bachelor revealed he’s dating someone... 😏🕵️🔍

The post caught Viall's eye and he decided to set the record straight. "Sorry for the buzz kill.. not dating," he wrote. "Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day."

Oh, and here's the picture of them on what the world now knows as their platonic run:

ICYMI: Viall and Dorfman met in 2014 when he was a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette. Dorfman wound up choosing Josh Murray over Viall and Viall responded by now infamously revealing they'd slept together during the finale.

“If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love with me," he said in what might be the most cringe-worthy statement ever made on television.

Just when you thought things couldn't possibly get any more painfully uncomfortable, Dorfman fired back at Viall by calling their sexual encounter, per E! News, the "most cringe-worthy, lady boner-killing, awkward" night of her life in her memoir It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After.

But hey! Now they're friends. All's well that end's well, I guess.