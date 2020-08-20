Sound the alarm: a collaboration from Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus could be coming soon. Super sleuth fans of both singers have tracked down clues pointing towards a potential collab, and their fanbases are full-on freaking out. Beliebers and Smilers on Twitter are questioning whether Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber are collaborating on a song, and many are convinced the answer is yes.

The speculation all started when Cyrus posted a photo on Aug. 19 from a recording studio lit with neon signs. "Back in the studio and just heard that Midnight Sky is having the biggest radio add week of my CAREER and it’s #1 most added at Pop and Hot AC," she captioned the pic on Instagram. Soon, Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin chimed in with a supportive comment. "We stan legends only," Hailey wrote.

While that wouldn't have been all that suspicious, Bieber soon shared a pic from the very same studio to his IG story, and fans instantly recognized the neon signs. They took to Twitter to theorize what might be going down between the two singers.

"JUSTIN BIEBER AND MILEY CYRUS TOGETHER IN THE STUDIO?!?! LET ME CRY," one fan tweeted. "Justin Bieber just posted these pictures in the studio with Andrew Watt. Could be something coming with Miley?" another fan questioned.

You can see the side by side photos of Cyrus and Bieber seemingly in the same recording studio below.

To add fuel to the rumor-mill fire, one Miley Cyrus fan account noticed Bieber 'liked' a comment about the potential collab.

While neither Cyrus nor Bieber have directly confirmed the collaboration, Twitter is completely flooded with excited fans. One even went as far as to say Cyrus and Bieber would "dominate" the world together.

If Bieber is indeed featured on Cyrus' upcoming album, She Is Miley Cyrus, he would be one of several previously announced collaborators including Mark Ronson and Shawn Mendes. And while fans were already excited for Cyrus' record, a feature from JB would be the icing on the cake.