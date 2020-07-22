It's a good day to be a Smiler! Miley Cyrus' fans are freaking out after whispers of new music from the pop star hit the internet. While Cyrus has yet to address the rumor herself, fans are entirely convinced new bops are coming, and they even started a trending Twitter hashtag about the news. The tag "#MILEYISCOMING" took over Twitter on July 21, and it explains why so many fans believe Miley Cyrus will drop an album in 2020.

It's no secret most musicians tour in tandem with an album release, so it was a concert announcement from Cyrus that tipped Smilers off. The singer was announced as part of the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup, and her fans are hoping this means more music is on its way.

Cyrus dropped her last EP She Is Coming in May 2019, and revealed that she planned to drop two additional EPs called She Is Here and She Is Everything before the release of a final compilation album that includes all the tracks from the EPs called She Is Miley Cyrus. Unfortunately for fans, after the release of She Is Coming, the additional EPs were put on hold and there's still no word on when fans can expect more music.

iHeart Radio Music Festival is set to kick off on Sept. 18, but fans are already freaking out over potential new music from Cyrus after such a long wait. Twitter instantly lit up with excited tweets about the rumored new record from Cyrus.

"Blink twice if you’re releasing new music before the iHeart festival," one fan tweeted. "Can you please give us a hint about new music we're dieing to know something!!!! #MILEYISCOMING," another tweeted.

"I LITERALLY CLOCKED IN FOR MY TEN MINUTE BREAK AND I SEE #MILEYISCOMING TRENDING OH MY GOD MY QUEEN IS FINALLY ARRIVING!!!!! SKDJDKDJSJDJ," one tweet read.

Fans also addressed the possibility their theory is wrong. "Miley watching us trending while she is not even thinking on releasing music," one person tweeted.

"I saw that #MILEYISCOMING is trending and I thought miley is finally coming out with new material but no. she’s just performing at iHeartRadio," another fan said.

Even if Cyrus doesn't release a new album, it will be great to see her perform some throwback favorites at the iHeart Radio Music Festival. She joins an impressive lineup at the 2020 show, performing alongside BTS, Migos, Coldplay, Kane Brown with Khalid, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Usher, and more.

Fans will have to wait and see what Cyrus has in store for the rest of 2020, but, for now, she's remaining silent on the new music rumors.