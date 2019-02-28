After all this time could it finally be true? If you're a Real Housewives fan who's previously wondered if Melissa and Joe Gorga getting a 'Real Housewives' spinoff, then have I got some very exciting news for you. The Real Housewives of New Jersey reality stars are rumored to finally be getting their own show.

Per the All About the Real Housewives website, Melissa and Joe are rumored to be taking on their own house flipping show — think of them as the New Jersey version of Christina and Tarek El Moussa, if you will. Melissa recently told Life & Style she believes a house flipping show could be in the cards for the Gorga family and that is certainly something I'd love to check out (as long as they don't leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey).

In the March 1 issue of Life & Style (the digital version is available online now), Melissa shared, "Now everybody wants to know when Joe and I are going to do the flipping house reality show. And I think it might be coming. We’ll see!"

Although "might be coming" isn't a clear indicator that the show is truly coming to fruition, I can't help but hope the RHONJ favorite is getting her own spinoff.

Page Six reported in 2018 that the New Jersey couple planned to shop around a potential spinoff, with one insider sharing, "It was a cool concept for a show." The insider also added, "Joe was going to build the houses with his construction business and Melissa was going to get her real estate license and be the interior designer." The insider also detailed how Melissa and Joe ultimately decided not to move forward with the show because of Melissa's contract with Bravo at that time.

Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fingers crossed for the Gorga spinoff to become a reality. The duo seems more than qualified to reach Vanderpump Rules fame. Specifically given Joe's knowledge of the real estate world and his new business venture of helping the average Joe (see what I did there) to become a real estate pro, a home flipping spinoff seems possible.

Taking to her official Instagram account earlier this month, Melissa revealed Joe’s new business venture, sharing, "You all want to know how he did it, he’s ready to teach you! Come hear him give you all details on how to make it in the real estate world! How to flip houses. How to make money. March 23rd!!!"

Joe is set to hold his first official Grow With Gorga seminar on March 23 in Jersey City and the event is described as one that will "teach everything from how to be a first time home buyer, how to find, fund, fix and flip real estate, and how to identify potential development sites."

Whether or not Melissa and Joe's house flipping show does ever come to be, at least we know that for now both he and sister Teresa Giudice are expert flippers — whether it be tables or homes.