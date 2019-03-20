The world just loves a good catfight, you know? I mean, remember back in February when the media started buzzing about the fact that close buds Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra were no longer #friendshipgoals but were, in fact, experiencing some type of spectacular fall out after the Duchess of Sussex skipped her BFF's wedding to Nick Jonas? So... are Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra friends or not? Because royal feud rumors are a dime a dozen these days, so I take any of those "rumors" with a grain of salt.

Anyway, I really need them to still be friends, you guys! Because ever since Jordyn Woods reportedly hightailed it out of Kylie Jenner's house in the wake of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, there's only been one strong, female friendship left for me to treasure, and it's the one between Meghan and Priyanka. Which I'm calling #Meyanka. And I'd be really depressed if it's actually dunzo.

Luckily, sources are now saying the reported feud was all bullocks. Elite Daily reached out to Meghan and Priyanka's teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back in time for publication. According to E! News, however, the two boss babes are still total besties who chitchat all the time.

"All the rumors that Priyanka and Meghan aren't friends anymore are totally not true," a source told the outlet. "Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently."

Go ahead girl, twirl on them haters!

The rumors of a rift between the two women started after the duchess failed to show up when Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas back in December — a move that then reportedly caused the Quantico star to bail on Meghan’s baby shower.

"Priyanka was crushed," a source told Page Six in February. "Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes. Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn’t respect her and didn’t respect their friendship." Elite Daily reached out to Meghan and Priyanka's teams for confirmation of the report at the time, but did not hear back in time for publication.

But now it looks like all the rumors about Meyanka being on the outs were just that — rumors.

"Just because Priyanka didn't go to the shower, or Meghan couldn't come to her wedding(s), doesn't mean anything about their friendship," the source explained to E! News. "They're still very close friends and Meghan considers Priyanka one of her closest confidants."

Honestly? I think it's so lame that people try to stir up trouble between two powerful women who share a close bond — especially when these two women so clearly love and support each other. And, let's be real: They're both busy AF. I can't imagine they're the type of people who hold missing one or two events against each other.

Check out what Priyanka had to say about Meghan when she was chosen as one of Time's Most Influential People of 2018:

With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes — obvious in her actions — will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.

So, so sweet!

#TeamMeyanka forever!