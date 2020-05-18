Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are getting by with a little help from their *famous* friends. The couple has gone through some major changes in 2020, but it seems they're doing just fine as they navigate their post-senior royal life together in California, and it's reportedly thanks in part to a very popular singer. New reports suggest Meghan and Harry are friends with Adele, and royal fans are living for this high-profile friendship. (Meghan and Harry and Adele's teams did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the reports.)

Meghan and Harry wasted no time relocating after announcing their plans to step back from their senior royal roles in January. The pair spent a little time in Canada, and then made the move to Los Angeles just before the coronavirus pandemic left them self-quarantined at home like millions of people around the world.

Harry isn't the only Brit who has made the move across the pond. Adele knows a little something about that. The London-born singer now resides in Los Angeles with her 4-year-old son, Angelo, and according to The Mirror, she's been lending some advice to Meghan and Harry who, apparently, live right down the block from her.

"Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area," a source told The Mirror. "Adele loves the neighborhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans ... All three of them get on so well."

It's reportedly not just the U.K. natives who have something in common, either. According to The Mirror, "Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star." And just like all of us, Meghan "is a big fan" of Adele's album 21, which she says "helped her through her divorce from [Trevor] Engelson."

While Meghan, Harry, and Archie will likely be stuck at home until the COVID-19 crisis settles, it seems they'll be well-equipped with places to hang out once things go back to normal thanks to Adele.

