If you're a diehard Riverdale fan, you may have been stressing about whether or not Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are still together. There are conflicting reports about the stars' night at the famed Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 9, and that's all the more confusing when you consider that a week earlier, Reinhart and Sprouse appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. (She later called that incident a "glitch.") So, is this on-again, off-again couple together or not? Let's look at the evidence.

"Lili and Cole arrived around the same time but [I] did not see them hang out together," a source reportedly told E! News on Feb. 10. "Cole and Dylan [Sprouse] stuck together [the] majority of the night with Barbara [Palvin] but [I] did not see any interactions between them and Lili." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Sprouse and and Reinhart to confirm the claims that they did not cross paths at the event and to inquire about their relationship status, but did hear back in time for publication.)

Here's where things get extra complicated: Despite the claims of the source who reportedly told E! News that the Riverdale stars didn't hang out that night, on Feb. 10, Vanity Fair literally posted a picture of them together at the party. The candid shot features Sprouse smoking a cigarette and watching Reinhart make her way up a staircase. He also appears to be tasked with the extremely boyfriend-y responsibility of holding both his drink and hers. (You can spot the photo here.)

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One other small glimmer of hope for this couple? On Feb. 11, Allure published a March cover story featuring an interview with Reinhart, and there's one pretty telling detail in it. While the actress makes no real direct mention of Sprouse throughout the profile, the reporter does refer to Sprouse as her "boyfriend." And Reinhart coyly makes a reference to how her life has changed over the past three years, since landing her Riverdale role. "I didn't have a love in my life like I do now," she said.

So maybe these two are doing just fine after all? Only time will tell.