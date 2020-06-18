Yes, they're both coaches on The Voice. But are Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton friends? According to Us Weekly, the two are reportedly very close. In fact, they're reportedly so close that Clarkson has been leaning on Shelton for support as she goes through her divorce from husband of almost seven years Brandon Blackstock. “Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on June 17, adding that “Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Clarkson and Shelton to confirm the reports, but did not hear back in time for publication).

It's cute, right? If the reports are true, that would mean Clarkson and Shelton really are legitimately as close as they seem to be on camera during The Voice. But there is one not-so-tiny conflict of interest making his support for her during this particular time extremely awkward: Clarkson's soon-to-be-ex just so happens to be Shelton's longtime manager.

According to Country Living, Blackstock was Shelton's manager long before he was Clarkson's husband. In fact, it was Shelton who urged Blackstock to pop the question to Clarkson. “I told Brandon, ‘Man, you need to grow up and you figure out that you need to marry this girl,’” Shelton told the Huffington Post in 2012.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shelton was so adamant about Blackstock proposing that he offered to play his famous tunes for free at their nuptials. “'I am going on the record saying, I will do the music at the wedding or whatever you want to do, I’ll be that guy,” Shelton continued as he recalled his words to Blackstock. “I will play for four hours if I have to, cause you need to get you[r] head out of your a** and ask that girl to marry you.'”

Maybe Shelton feels like he needs to support Clarkson extra throughout the divorce because he knows he's partially the reason she wound up marrying Blackstock in the first place?

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But Shelton isn't the only person in Clarkson's life who separately has a relationship with Blackstock. Clarkson's former touring partner Reba McEntire just so happens to also be Blackstock's step mother.

That being said, the country legend has reportedly set her personal feelings aside in order to be there for her friend. “[Kelly] broke the news to Reba,” a second source reportedly told Us Weekly on June 17. “Reba’s supportive of both Brandon and Kelly’s decision to split. She’s anguished about it, but she’s not one to judge.”

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honestly, I love that Clarkson reportedly has friends to lean on during these trying times. Here's to hoping Blackstock has the same support system available to him.