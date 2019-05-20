There’s been quite a lot of drama surrounding James Charles lately. So much drama, in fact, that many of his fellow YouTubers, including the Dolan twins, have unfollowed him on social media. But things aren’t always as they seem and the friendship that once was may actually still be going strong. So, are James Charles and the Dolan Twins friends again? Well, if Charles’ recent comments about the twins are any indication, then it seems like they might be friendly again.

In a 41-minute video shared on his YouTube channel, Charles addressed a slew of allegations that have been hurled against him by fellow YouTubers Tati Westbrook and Jeffree Star. The two beauty vloggers recently alleged that Charles behaved inappropriately with many men, including the Grayson Dolan. And Star even went as far as to tell Charles that he was a “danger to society,” at least according to a text message that Charles shared in his video addressing all these allegations.

"As disgusting as it is, bringing up Grayson Dolan was pretty clever," Charles said in the video he shared on May 18. "At the height of all these allegations and stories going around, both of the twins unfollowed me not wanting to be associated, and fans started speculating that the rumors could be as to why.”

Charles then assured fans that the friendship was still pretty much intact and that the twins checked in on him when Westbrook and Star released their respective videos accusing Charles of a slew of sinister acts.

"Too bad that apart from our pre-planned collaborative jokes that happened in the Sister Squad videos of me and Grayson flirting, nothing ever happened between us and when all this went down I knew Jeffree was lying because the twins were two of the first people to call me and make sure I was okay," Charles said.

You can watch Charles' whole video down below:

James Charles on YouTube

So, it seems like Charles and the Dolan Twins’ friendship is doing just fine even in light of all this drama that’s been going on.

While Charles has set the record straight on his end, Star is also doing the same. In a May 19 video, Star decided to open up about all the drama once again and even owned up to sending Charles “vicious” texts.

“You guys know me for always sticking up for what I believe in. Has it gotten me in trouble before? Absolutely. Sometimes I’ve spoken too much and I think that this week was definitely one of those scenarios. Most of you have seen some brutal tweets I sent out last week,” Star said. “A lot of you have seen the vicious texts I sent. Because I said those things, that does not equal me hating James Charles. I definitely think I mishandled our friendship.”

All in all, it seems like the beauty community’s drama is being put to bed as we speak. And that’s pretty great news. I’m sure everyone involved is exhausted by all this and it just seems like it’s time to move on. Here’s hoping all of this is water under the bridge now.