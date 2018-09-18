Fans have less than two weeks to wait until Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 15, with new cast members, new adventures, and a new attitude. This year is supposedly going to be the "Season of Love" according to Shonda Rhimes, with characters getting together, breaking up, and incurable love triangles breaking out all over the ward. The new season's theme has fans wondering what's in store for heroine Meredith Grey when the show returns. Are DeLuca and Meredith together in Grey's Anatomy Season 15? The trailer suggests any new McDreamys might have to get in line.

Deluca hasn't been around all that long considering the span of the series. He first arrived as a guest cast member in Season 10 as an intern at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital before being bumped to a full-time cast member in Season 11.

Since his arrival on the show, his most serious relationship has been with Maggie Pierce, who had arrived only one season before he did. Their relationship lasted through Season 12, before they finally called it quits, though DeLuca did have a short-lived affair with Sam Bello in Season 14.

Meredith, meanwhile, hasn't been with anyone since Nathan left at the end of Season 13. Now it looks like the two of them are heading for a relationship. Could this be the meaning of the first hour's title "Broken Together"?

But while Meredith might be falling into bed with someone who's developed into more than a friend, fans are hoping some of the new men in town might also be bed candy.

As viewers may remember, it wasn't that long ago ABC announced Nashville star Chris Carmack had been cast in what was being called a "Major Season 15 Role." His character's details haven't been fully revealed yet, other than he is "an orthopedic surgeon so good he's referred to as an "Ortho God." Obviously, this is him strolling in during the trailer asking if anyone had called for an Ortho God. With Meredith put him on her request list before too long this season? Is this the "With a Wonder and a Wild Desire" of episode 2's title?

Here's the synopsis of the double episode:

During the first hour of the two-hour season premiere, the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial vie for a new position. Meredith is seemingly distracted and struggles to stay focused, and Maggie finds herself the keeper of a big secret while Amelia and Owen try to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Jo and Alex’s honeymoon doesn’t go exactly as planned. In the second hour, new doctors continue to shake up the hospital in typical Grey Sloan manner. Meredith bonds with a patient while Jackson struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences; and after making a life-changing decision, Jo forms an unexpected alliance.

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 begins with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET, before settling back into it's regular Thursday 8 p.m. ET one-hour time slot on Oct. 4. 2018, with spinoff Station 19 to follow.