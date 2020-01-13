Um, wait a minute. Are David Dobrik and Tana Mongeau dating?! I hate to be the bearer of bad news here, but they def are not. Dobrik, himself, took to Twitter on Jan. 8 to shut the rumors down by responding to a Life & Style article shipping him and Mongeau with the caption, "R y’all on crack." So, yeah, I think, based on that rude AF tweet, it's safe to bet that the rumors are probs not exactly true.

That being said, let me give you a little refresher on where fans got the idea that Dobrik and Mongeau were an item in the first place. It all started on Jan. 5 when Mongeau tweeted about the texts she regularly gets from Dobrik:

for the past two days i’ve been coincidentally napping when David texted me 'what are you doing' so i just changed his text tone to an alarm tone because 2020 is not a year of f*cking up my bag

Things got even more interesting when Mongeau took to her Instagram story to share that she and Dobrik both got "in love" for their 2020 prediction on Instagram. Alongside a screenshot of Dobrik with "in love" written across his forehead, Mongeau wrote "coincidence? I think not." OK, so you guys get why people would maybe be shipping them.

Jim Spellman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

But alas, Dobrik's rude tweet makes it clear the two are not dating.

While they deffo aren't seeing each other, Dobrik and Mongeau are both recently single. On Nov. 22, Dobrik took to Instagram to announce he'd officially divorced fellow YouTuber Jason Nash's mom, Lorraine.

After a long few months, I officially signed the divorce papers to my wife, Lorraine. Jason your mother was a real treat. With that being said I also reactivated my @bumble account and I’m ready to start swiping. See you soon ladies

On Jan. 2, Mongeau took to Instagram to announce her split from YouTuber Jake Paul:

ok i don’t rly know how to do a “we’re taking a break” post & this is weird as fuck... i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year. ❤️

I'm sorry to any of you out there who may have been hoping Mongeau and Dobrik were going to rebound with each other but, hey, at least it seems like they're good friends.