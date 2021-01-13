Sorry, This Is Us fans, but if you were hoping Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins are engaged, then you're about to be disappointed. The actor first sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a sparkler on that finger while out and about with her boyfriend on Jan. 8, per Page Six. Unfortunately, Collins hasn't popped the question just yet, and during a Jan. 12 appearance on SiriusXM's The Covino & Rich Show, Metz set the record straight. According to her, Collins bought her the ring as a Christmas gift. "It's a honeycomb. I'm obsessed with bees. I love bees," she explained, later adding, "It's a honeycomb ring and I love it very much, but it's not an engagement ring." So that's that!

Metz surprised fans when she became Instagram official with her new man back in October 2020 with a gushing caption. "Happy #nationalboyfriendday to my dreamboat!" she wrote alongside a series of adorable pics. "Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you. Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure! Thank you for being the absolute wonder that you are, I love you." According to her IG grid, she and Collins even spent Christmas and New Year's Eve together. Things are looking promising, y'all!

Metz and Collins may not be ready to walk down the aisle, but Metz has been married before. The actor was married to British journalist Martyn Eaden for five years before the two decided to separate in 2013, and they later finalized their divorce in 2015. After splitting from Eaden, Metz romanced This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil before she moved on to composer Hal Rosenfeld. Then, in May 2020, Metz went on her first date with Collins (according to the IG post he shared in honor of Metz's 40th birthday), and the rest is history.

During an interview with People in March 2018 (which was soon after she split from Stancil), Metz said she wasn't opposed to the prospect of getting married again. "Maybe, if it's the right person," Metz said of marriage. "I love love. I'm probably the most romantic, gushy, lovey person." Here's hoping Metz and Collins continue making each other happy, because I have a good feeling about these two.