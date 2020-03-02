Get your mugs ready because I have some piping hot Bachelor Nation tea. Chris Bukowski and Katrina Badowski are dating! The two became Instagram official on March 2 and they even blessed their followers with a self-appointed couple name: "The Owskis." Get it?!

Badowksi moved their relationship to IG with a photo of them all dressed up for the wedding of The Bachelorette alum JJ Lane and his longtime girlfriend Kayla Hughes on Feb. 29. After dubbing herself and her new beau as "The Owskis," Badowski, a contestant on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, added a short and sweet message to the newlyweds in her caption: "Congrats @kayhughes9 and @jjhlane on your beautiful new life together!"

Bukowski, a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise and Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette, didn't post a photo, but he looks pretty pleased in hers.

According to Us Weekly, the Bachelor Nation alums were first linked together on Valentine's Day 2020 when they were spotted out to dinner together at a Chicago restaurant called Bandit. The outing must have gone well because an eyewitness reportedly told Us Weekly at the time that the couple stayed there for "about two and a half hours." While there was seemingly no major PDA, the source claimed the two were "talking, joking and flirt[ing]” all night.

News of their reported Valentine's Day dinner date came two months after Bukowski announced his split from fellow Bachelor In Paradise contestant Katie Morton.

"One of the many lessons this life has taught us is that it’s okay to be stubborn in the pursuit of happiness. To fight for what is real and good, and that often times the hardest thing and the right thing are the same," both Morton and Bukowski wrote on Instagram on Dec. 10. "We’ve reached a point in our story where we agree it’s best to go our separate ways. We have chosen to love and respect each other as friends because that’s the base of our relationship, and it’s what is most natural for us. We are incredibly thankful for the support we’ve received from our family, friends and everyone who supported us throughout our journey - from paradise to this moment. We are grateful for everything that we’ve learned in this chapter, and are hopeful for what is to come in life and in love for both of us."

Here's to hoping they're both continuing their respective pursuits of happiness, whether it's with a new partner or flying solo.