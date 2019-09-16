Are you a Bachelor in Paradise fan? Yes? OK, great. I have a question: Are Cam Ayala and Kirpa Sudick dating? Don't worry, I don't actually expect you to answer that question, but lots of Bachelor Nation fans are pretty convinced that there's a little something going on between the two, so I think it's time we do some discussing.

Like most juicy gossip, rumors of their relationship originated from none other than Instagram. It was posts about Cam's birthday weekend that first tipped fans off that something might be going on between him and Kirpa.

Let's begin by discussing Cam's post. Cam took to Instagram on Sept. 15 to post about his 31st birthday which doubled as a going-away party to commemorate his move from Austin to Houston.

In the low-key sentimental caption, he wrote:

10 Year Anniversary of my 21st birthday 😂 👴🏼 🎂 thanks for the incredible weekend and all of the memories Austin, TX 😇🙏🏽 Houston... I’m comin home! CAM OUT! ✌🏽 ✊🏼 🎤 🔤

The actual post included lots of pictures of him having fun with friends. One of those friends he was having fun with just so happened to be Kirpa. I know, you guys. This tea is scorching.

OK, so, to be totally fair, none of the pictures from his post were even that couple-y. I mean, there's the one picture where he's giving her a piggy back ride, but even in that picture he also happens to be holding another woman at the same time.

What really got fans theorizing about a potential relationship was the fact that Kirpa also took to Instagram to wish Cam a happy birthday. And her caption was pretty gushy. "Happy birthday to this gem of a human," she wrote. "So glad you’re in my life @camronayala ❤️."

In addition to the picture of herself and the other woman being held by Cam, Kirpa also posted two pictures of herself and Cam posing in front of a wall that says, "I love you so much." In the first picture, they look like a legit super cute couple. In the second, they're flipping each other off, which, TBH, might even be cuter in a jokey fun way.

Just when you think things could not possibly get any cuter, Cam commented on her picture, "ILYSM @kirpasudick❤️😇."

Cute stuff, I know. Obviously we have no real confirmation they're dating, but fans are dying to know. "Are u guys dating," one fan commented on Kirpa's picture. Another reiterated the same question, "yo are all dating?" One fan employed the help of caps lock to express her demand, "TELL ME THEYRE DATING."

It appears that the two are just friends. As Kirpa told Us Weekly, "We are just friends and not dating! I’ve just been very lucky to have met so many great people through The Bachelor!” Cam echoed, "We are strictly friends. She and a couple of others came into Austin, Texas, this weekend for my birthday/going-away party.”

For those of you who haven't fully been keeping up with Bachelor Nation, let me give you a little refresher on their history.

Cam originally appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. After his stint there, he moved on to Bachelor in Paradise for the show's sixth season. Unfortunately, Cam's stint on Paradise didn't last long as he left the season after telling castmate Onyeka Ehie that the guy she was crushing on, Mike Johnson, didn't like her back.

But his leaving Bachelor in Paradise just might have been a blessing in disguise, after all if it brought Kirpa in his path. She's from Colton Underwood's season. Remember her? The dental hygienist who works for her dad's dentistry business?

Maybe the two are just friends who love each other so much. Or maybe they're not! Only time shall tell.