Summer is just around the corner, y'all, and I've been keeping my eyes peeled for new and returning Oreo flavors to make an appearance. In light of speculation that Oreo could be bringing back one of their dessert-inspired varieties from the past, you might be wondering: Are Blueberry Pie Oreos coming back? Here's what we know about if the summery wafers will be hitting grocery store shelves this year, because the messages are conflicting.

Rumors first started swirling that the berry-infused cookies could be making their 2019 return when a number of Instagram food accounts shared photos that depict a package of the Oreos with a mailer explaining that Blueberry Pie Oreos are back due to popular demand. For reference, these specialty Oreos first debuted exclusively at Target locations in 2016, and one year later, they were offered at a few stores that were part of the Independent Grocers Alliance. Since then, they've disappeared from retailers. That is, until now, at least according to a few bloggers who said they'd received promotional packages of the returning Oreo flavor in the mail.

On Saturday, March 30, Instagram blogger @CandyHunting shared a photo of the package, which included a packet of the limited-edition Oreos and a mailer that said:

The people asked. We listened. Blueberry Pie Oreo is back.

"Blueberry Pie Oreos are headed back to shelves!" The blogger captioned the image. "This is my favorite Oreo flavor ever. They were first introduced as a Target exclusive in summer 2016. They returned for summer 2017 as an exclusive to small grocery chains in the Independent Grocers Alliance. And now they are coming back again! The card included doesn't say exactly where or when, but I'm assuming it's at all major retailers and very soon. Huge thanks to Oreo's PR partners for sending!"

Fellow Instagram bloggers Phatphood and Snackstalker also shared that they'd gotten the package, seeming to confirm that Blueberry Pie Oreos would be making their way to our grocery stores sooner rather than later. All the bloggers said that there were no details relating to where and where the Blueberry Pie Oreos would be unveiled, but to stay tuned. In terms of when to see these on shelves, Phatphood wrote:

I guess keep an eye out for them as this card doesn’t say much, yet it says enough.

That's where things get weird, though.

Elite Daily reached out to the brand to confirm the news, and Oreo says:

There currently aren’t plans to bring Blueberry Pie flavored OREO cookies back, but OREO is always exploring new flavors and product innovations, so stay tuned for more exciting and delicious news.

So, the question is: Are Blueberry Oreos really coming back? It's unclear, but considering that Oreo says it has no plans to bring the Blueberry Pie Oreos back and these mailers went out close to April Fools' Day on Monday, I'll let you make your own judgements.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the wafer company will be unveiling a brand new flavor or bringing back a nostalgia-inducing option come April 1, but I wouldn't be surprised if Oreo stans get to treat their tastebuds to a delicious new variety in just a few days.