Ring the alarm! Fans of both Beyoncé and Travis Scott have a lot to be excited about. It was recently revealed by singer-songwriter Tone Stith that Queen Bey and Kylie Jenner's main squeeze expressed interest in working on a song together. Speaking to VIBE for their Views From The Studio series, Stith divulged the revelation and got fans buzzing. So for any fans wondering, "Are Beyoncé and Travis Scott working on music together?," it could certainly happen in the near future.

During the series, the New Jersey born crooner shared how his single "Good Company," which features rappers Swae Lee and Quavo, was originally created with Beyoncé and Travis Scott in mind.

"I made the track originally for Travis Scott and Beyoncé because somebody told me they were looking for a song," he shared. "But he [Swae] heard the track and was like, 'Let me do something with this'."

During his interview, Stith also revealed that the track happened in a way that he described as "just so normal." The 20-year-old revealed that he and Swae Lee played a game of basketball and then went to the studio together, where Swae heard the track and wanted in on it. A few days later, Quavo heard the track and told Stith, "Yeah let me put a verse on it," thus creating "Good Company."

A rumored song from Beyoncé and Scott came as a shock to many and sent the Twittersphere ablaze. One user tweeted, "I’m already scalped by the Beyoncé & Travis Scott collaboration" while another shared, "omg wait a travis scott x beyoncé collab houston is about to explode."

The two artists, who both hail from Houston, Texas, are notably fans of one another. Specifically, Beyoncé attended Scott's ASTROWORLD tour last year with husband JAY-Z and Scott previously mentioned that he wants to work with Beyoncé.

The two artists both came off of a hot 2018 after touring the world in honor of their recently released bodies of work. Beyoncé toured with JAY-Z to promote their joint record EVERYTHING IS LOVE while Scott embarked on the tour for his third studio album, ASTROWORLD. And both artists were nominated in big categories at the 2019 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé took home an award for Best Urban Contemporary Album, but Scott went home empty-handed after his four nominations.

Beyoncé also recently won big at the 2019 BRIT Awards where she and JAY-Z, collectively known as The Carters, took home the coveted award for International Group. Unable to attend the ceremony, Bey and JAY sent in a video of them accepting their award in front of a royal portrait of Meghan Markle as the instrumental to their hit collaboration "APESH*T" played in the background. "Thank you so much to the BRIT awards for this incredible honor," Beyoncé said, holding the award up in front of the portrait of Markle. "Everything is love. Thank you."

Whether or not a Beyoncé and Travis Scott collaboration is set to appear remains to be seen, but a collaboration would certainly be something to hear. With Beyoncé rumored to be releasing an album this year, one can only hope that a Travis Scott assisted track shows up on the project.