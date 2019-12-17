In November, Netflix added a classic, fan-favorite Nickelodeon show to its roster: Victorious, which premiered on Nickelodeon nearly a decade ago in March 2010. Back then, cast member Ariana Grande was just an up-and-coming actress and singer, but now, Grande is one of the world's biggest stars. It's natural to wonder if Grande remained friends with her former castmates through the years as her star rose to unfathomable heights. When it comes to whether Ariana Grande and Avan Jogia are still friends six years after their Victorious run, I've got good news for you.

Over the years, the Victorious cast has had a number of reunions. Most recently, on Nov. 19, Grande met up with a couple of her former castmates during the Atlanta stop on her Sweetener world tour. "Guys I can’t tell u why yet, but I’m so excited for tonight. I’ve never felt this way. Goodbye," Grande tweeted hours before her concert.

When it was showtime, she surprised fans by bringing out Elizabeth Gillies and Matt Bennett during her "Thank U, Next" performance. (Gillies and Bennett also starred in Grande's "Thank U, Next" video in November 2018, along with Danielle Monet.)

While it's abundantly clear Grande is still close with Gillies, Bennett, Monet, and even Leon Thomas III, who attended Grande's star-studded Halloween bash in October 2019, her current relationship status with Jogia is one fans are still wondering about since they haven't caught up publicly in years.

The last time Grande and Jogia made one of their meetups public was in June 2016 for Grande's 23rd birthday. Jogia, Monet, Bennett, and Thomas all attended, and they even took a group selfie together.

Then, in 2017, a small interaction happened between Grande and Jogia when Grande tweeted her idea for a Victorious finale, since the show's last episode didn't give fans proper closure. "You're a legend," Grande tweeted Victorious creator, Dan Schneider. "Victorious needs a finale @danwarp CC: @VictoriaJustice @LizGillies @MattBennett @LeonThomas @AvanJogia @DaniellaMonet."

"I'd love to see all your smiling faces again," Jogia tweeted in response.

Fast forward to October 2019, and Jogia is starring in Zombieland: Double Tap. While discussing his new movie with ET Live, Jogia reflected on how far he and the rest of his Victorious castmates have come since the show's end in 2013.

"It's nice to look back and see all my friends and see what they're doing now," Jogia said. "It's amazing. Time's a trip. The longer you have friends and see them reach the thing they wanted to do and have different life goals passed, it's cool. It's a trip to see all that happen and I'm very proud of all of them."

Hear Jogia's comments near the 5:30 mark below.

ET Live on YouTube

When Netflix added Victorious to its lineup of shows in early November 2019, the move made Jogia feel very nostalgic. "Amazing," Jogia tweeted on Nov. 3 in response to a fan celebrating the news.

Grande and Jogia may not have reunited publicly in recent years, but that doesn't mean they're not friends anymore. In fact, it seems like they're still close and want to see each other again soon, since they clearly both want a Victorious reunion to happen.