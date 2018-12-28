There may be a new celebrity couple on your radar soon! The stars in question? Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora. Although they seem like a rather unlikely couple, the two reportedly spent the holidays together. So, are Andrew Garfield and Rita Ora dating? Like, for real? Well, the rumors about them being an item are going pretty strong right now, but there hasn’t been any solid confirmation that they’re in a committed relationship just yet! Elite Daily reached out to Garfield and Ora’s teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Garfield and Ora sparked rumors of a possible relationship back in late November 2018 when a source close to Ora stars told The Sun that things had started to “heat up” between them.

“Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago,” the source said. “But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal. It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.”

While Ora and Garfield seemed content to let that rumor pass, they sparked even more talk when they were spotted out and about over Christmas. According to People, Ora and Garfield were photographed in London’s Primrose Hill district on Christmas Eve linking arms and looking very comfortable. You can check out the photos of them shopping in London here.

Back in November 2018, Ora opened up to People about her love life and romantic interests. While she didn’t name Garfield specifically in this regard, she did reveal that she doesn’t think of herself as going for a particular type of person.

“I never know what I’m looking for,” Ora said. “I don’t actually [have a type], at all.”

When People asked Ora if she had any trouble finding romantic partners, the 28-year-old singer said that she doesn’t anymore.

“No, not really,” she said. “I don’t have that much trouble anymore. I have great friends around me who are very local and we try to keep it small and compact and tight.”

Ora’s been linked to a number of people over the years including Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, and Travis Barker. She most recently split from music producer Andrew Watt in September 2018.

She also opened up about her recent track “Let Me Love You” and whether it had anything to do with her personal life.

“‘Let You Love Me’ wasn’t that deep,” she told People. “It was just kind of like a moment in time for me that I felt like everyone kind of goes through when they’re not mentally ready to commit to something, so it was more about running away from something that you didn’t feel like you could handle at that moment. It was more of a sense of relief.”

I’m sure most people can understand that, even her rumored boyfriend who’s been linked to a few well-known names himself, including Susie Abromeit, since ending his 4-year relationship with Emma Stone in 2015. Whatever is going on between Ora and Garfield, I'm here for it!