Two of the most successful women in music might have secretly been hanging out in the recording studio earlier this year and I cannot contain my excitement. Months after Adele turned heads when she rapped a flawless version of Nicki Minaj's verse in Kanye West's "Monster" at a party in Los Angeles in June (proving she can truly do anything), there are talks of the duo working together. Are Adele and Nicki Minaj collaborating? Here's what Minaj had to say about it.

"Yes and yes, yes and yes, wooo hoo!" Minaj told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, Oct. 15. "But Adele made me swear to secrecy that I'm not allowed to tell anyone that I'm working with her," the rapper continued. "And that we already shot a video. And it's an epic song! Ahh!"

Girl got everyone on Twitter talking with that spilled tea. So, let's get to what fans said about this potential collab.

"@NICKIMINAJ so that song with Adele .. is it gonna make me break up with my boyfriend or make me propose to him?? Bc wow .. I don’t think I’m ready," one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan said: "Adele dropping an album with a Nicki Minaj feature might be the only thing I need for mental stability.

While not everyone is convinced Minaj was telling the truth, others are basking in the hope that her comments are real.

Could this be the reason Minaj was listening to Adele's "Hello" on her Instagram Stories just two days ago?

Only time will tell, but for now, let's all just hope Minaj wasn't trolling.

Adele has long been a fan of Minaj, which was revealed when she belted out the aforementioned "Monster" verse during a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden back in 2016.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Like fans, Nicki Minaj praised Adele for nailing the performance in a tweet at the time.

"Pull thru, QUEEN!!!!!" Minaj wrote alongside the retweeted video. "#Adele #Monster the attitude & fingers to match. #Oh #Ok #IcoNic ❤️ I cried when she waved bye to the careers 😩 #Hello #BuhBye."

Adele later referenced her Carpool Karaoke performance when she broke her social media silence following her split from husband Simon Konecki in May.

"When you catch yourself in your feelings then you remember who you are," read a meme Adele posted with side-by-side photos of herself. The second pic showed her aggressively pointing her finger at the camera during the Carpool Karaoke segment.

Adele's reps confirmed the former couple's split in April 2019.

"Adele and her partner have separated," Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele and Konecki wed in 2016 and share a 6-year-old son, Angelo. The singer is seemingly getting by with a little help from her friends post-breakup.

Adele has been spotted out and about many times in the past few months, including an outing at a gay bar in New York City with pal Jennifer Lawrence where the ladies took center stage. She also threw herself a lavish 31st birthday party in May.

Perhaps she's relying on the support of Minaj as well? Here's to hoping the two will soon release a new anthem for fans!