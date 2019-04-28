The flowers are blooming and the Venusian sensuality of Taurus is in full effect. Although, given that slow-moving Taurus is a fixed earth sign, April 29, 2019 will be the worst week for these 3 zodiac signs, as they will likely be feeling out of their element: Aries, Cancer, and Libra. Interestingly enough, the three signs mentioned above are each cardinal signs, which means they're extremely adaptable and actually prefer taking the initiative. So all is not lost. Although, the energy of steady Taurus couldn't be more opposite. The good news is there's plenty of activity going on in the cosmos, so you can't assume the essence of Taurus will completely dominate the rest of these celestial energies.

With the sun alongside Uranus in Taurus, and a new moon in the same sign on Saturday, May 4, you can run from Taurus season but you certainly can't hide. There's a prominent theme for this coming week, and I'm pretty sure it's a combination of trusting the process and knowing "slow and steady wins the race." Taurus is a symbol of our possessions and values but more importantly, it embodies that which brings us pleasure in the present moment... and it isn't always materialistic. (That said, who wouldn't revel in the thought of over-indulging in an expensive meal, surrounded by lush rose gardens while wearing a one-of-a-kind set of sparkling diamonds?) I'm well aware of Taurus' love for the finer things, but there's something very special this astrological season emanates, and it goes far beyond MTV Cribs.

On Monday, April 29, taskmaster Saturn stations retrograde in ruthless Capricorn, alongside powerful Pluto, who is also retrograde in the same sign. This is a big deal. With Saturn opposing the North Node in sensitive Cancer the following day, you'll likely be reminded of all that needs serious restructuring within your family, home life, and emotional foundation, as intuitive Cancer is a representation of your inner world and the karma passed down to us from our ancestors. Long story short, we all have some work to do, so you're not alone.

Nevertheless, here's what's in store for Aries, Cancer, and Libra this upcoming week:

Aries: What Does Your "Bigger Picture" Look Like?

Have you been doing what it takes to persevere in the workplace? Are your current surroundings aligned with your mission in this lifetime? Who knows, maybe some of you are still trying to figure this out as we speak, and there's nothing wrong with that. However, and no pressure, but you really have no time to waste. The clock is ticking, as Saturn and Pluto retrograde are in the process of pushing you to get your ducks in a row. Make sure to follow your intuition and take advantage of the new moon in Taurus to set some practical goals for yourself in the process.

Cancer: It's Not You... Or Is It?

No one's perfect, so instead of hiding in your shell, I say you rid yourself of the toxic residue stopping you from being your authentic self. As you can see, your relationships are being tested. This, of course, is simply a reflection of your shadow self, as both Saturn and Pluto retrograde are rebuilding you from the ground up. Sure, maybe there are a few people you need to cut out of your life, but you can't always let others take the blame. Truth is, there are things within you that need fixing, and it's important you realize that. The new moon in Taurus is a great time to start fresh, especially within your friendship circles.

Libra: It's Not Always Rainbows And Butterflies

Your loved ones need you, and despite your fear of all that is unjust, overly-dramatic, and negative, it's important for you to face your realities once and for all. With both Saturn and Pluto retrograde in your domestic fourth house of home, family, and soul foundation, it's safe to say these malefic planets are cleaning house, and there's dust and cobwebs in your attic. But with Jupiter retrograde in Sagittarius and your third house of communication and siblings, I'm pretty sure you know where to start. The new moon is a perfect opportunity for you to start letting go of those burdens, Libra.