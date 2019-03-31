I'm gonna level with you: Things have been strange as of late. This Mercury retrograde has been unbearably weird and confusing, making it difficult to know where you're supposed to go. Even though Mercury retrograde is finally over (thank goodness), Mercury will be conjunct Neptune on Apr. 2, continuing its loopy and distracted behavior. If it feels like you've been living inside of a lethargic cloud lately, you're not alone, because as of April 1, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. If you've got an earth sign for your sun or rising, you're going to feel challenged this week.

However, I can promise you one thing: Everything will start to move forward after this week. A new moon in Aries will darken the skies on Apr. 5 at 4:50 a.m. EST, and it will be the spark that lights a brand new fire and motivates you to move forward. Use this energy to set an intention, concoct a plan, or make a positive change. Even though new moons are symbolic of a spiritual renovation, it's often a lot less pretty than it sounds, and this new moon is a reflection of that. This one will form a square with disciplinary Saturn, emo Pluto, and the south node (aka, the energy that we're collectively trying to move away from). This will cause you to revisit some harsh aspects of life, so make courageous decisions.

Taurus: Uncomfortable Revelations May Come To Light

New moons plant a seed within your soul so that you, along with the cosmos, can nurture that seed with effort, affection, and care. This new moon sprouts in your 12th house of spirituality, which deals with energy that lies deep within.

The 12th house is associated with secrets and mysteries, so you may be faced with difficult and groundbreaking information that changes everything. Your intuition will be especially sharp, but you may not like everything your intuition is telling you. To go against that instinct might land you in a situation where you're not being true to yourself. Take time to center your spirit and listen to your inner voice.

Virgo: You're Shedding Your Skin And Making A Change

Your new moon experience will likely be a dark one that deals with the heavier aspects of life. It takes place in your eighth house of death and rebirth, and this entails a transformation that may require you to make sacrifices.

On the bright side, a new moon in your eighth house can bring you closer to someone else or encourage you to invest deeply into a project. Superficiality won't cut it during this time. You want something real. However, this new moon might also force you to pay off lingering debts, rise to the occasion, or even close a chapter in your life. Trust in the process. By facing the shadow side of life, you'll find an even brighter light.

Capricorn: You're Sensitive And Craving Deep Connection

This new moon will affect everything in your emotional core. Because it takes place in your fourth house of home and family, your new moon experience will push you to make a difference in these aspects of life.

You will likely feel more emotional and sensitive this week. You will be in need of affection and care from the people who understand you most. Remember that family can mean so many things and it doesn't only encompass your blood relatives. It's time to start a new chapter with your family. This experience can also rattle your living situation and push you to redesign your space, clean up your mess, or even move out of your home altogether. You may feel uprooted, but only to settle back into place.