According to new reports, Apple may be ready to introduce a new product to its family of wireless earbuds. After launching AirPods Pro in October 2019, the tech giant is apparently set to roll out a brand new offering that'll come with a significantly discounted price tag. Here's what we know about Apple's reported new low-cost AirPods Pro for 2020, which could be hitting retailers as early as May. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Rumors that a new AirPod model could be on the way first started circulating a couple months ago. The so-called AirPods Pro Lite (a name that has yet to be confirmed by Apple) was mentioned by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes in February 2020, which listed a handful of Apple products that had their production timelines pushed back due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. They've also been referred to as AirPods 3

As of April, notoriously accurate Apple product forecaster Jon Prosser is rekindling rumors that the new product could be on the horizon.

The Front Page Tech insider, who previously predicted Apple's April 15 announcement of its new iPhone SE model back in March, shared his intel on the reported new AirPods. In a tweet shared on Sunday, April 19, Prosser wrote that the company was reportedly pushing back the timeline of its announcement to May 2020, after cancelling its March 31 event due to the coronavirus. Apple has not commented on or confirmed a possible May release.

He tweeted, "New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month."

While little is known about what new features the reported AirPods Pro Lite will entail, numerous publications have hinted the exterior will be modeled on the AirPods Pro (which came out in October) and will feature the same shorter stemmed-design with the same silicone ear tips. However, customers should expect the new AirPods model to roll back some of the new features from the Pro model, such as reduced or non-existent active noise cancellation — which allows you to let in certain amounts of outside noise.

tobiasjo/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

One of the biggest draws for the new AirPods is reported the price tag, which is rumored to be between $159 and $199, which is significantly lower than that of the $249 AirPods Pro. It makes sense another low-cost option would be on the docket for Apple, considering the company recently announced the new iPhone SE for 2020. Starting at $399, the updated SE includes new upgrades like Portrait Mode at a more affordable price.

If the new headphones are released in May, the AirPods Pro Lite would provide similar updates fans enjoy at a more affordable price point. Apple has yet to confirm rumors new AirPods are on the way, but judging by Prosser's track record, Apple devotees could be surprised with a cheaper alternative to their expensive earbuds in just a few weeks.