If you're a fan of Apple products, then you're probably familiar with the brand's PRODUCT(RED) Collection. The program contributes money toward the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, and one of Apple's newest phones is the latest product to get the (RED) treatment. Apple's new red iPhone 8 is here, and you can buy it so soon to help contribute to the cause.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were released back in September 2017, ahead of the highly anticipated iPhone X. Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models will be available in the new red color to support PRODUCT(RED), and you can place preorders for them on Tuesday, April 10, according to an Apple press release announcing the new color. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition are available beginning at $699 and $799 (for 64 GB models) respectively in Apple stores on Friday, April 13.

When it comes to the look of this new iPhone 8, the only thing that has changed aesthetically is the color. Even with the new red color and matching red aluminum band, the sleek look of the glass back and black front of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus remains.

Now seems like as good a time as any to finally upgrade your iPhone, since you'll also be doing good with your new purchase. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Product Marketing, said as much in the press release when he explained, "This special edition (PRODUCT)RED iPhone features a stunning red and black color combination and also offers customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS."

If you're unfamiliar with the PRODUCT(RED) program, Apple explains in the press release that all PRODUCT(RED) purchases go toward providing testing, counseling, and treatment for the "tens of millions of people living with HIV/AIDS." Apple has been partnered with (RED) since 2006, and Deborah Dugan, (RED)’s CEO, said in the press release,

The more than $160 million Apple has donated in the last 11 years today equates to more than 800 million days of lifesaving ARV medication that prevents the transmission of HIV from mothers to their babies. We’re honored that Apple has dedicated its resources to our purpose, and can’t wait to see customers bring our mission to life through the purchase of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition.

Not only will you be doing good by helping Apple donate to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS with your purchase of an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition phone, but you'll also get the latest Apple technology when you buy the iPhone 8.

Joswiak highlighted some of the great features of the iPhone 8 in the press release. He said, "iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus improve on everything we love about iPhone," and he pointed out features like the Retina HD display, the A11 Bionic chip (which he called "the smartest chip ever in a smartphone"), and "more advanced cameras for unbelievable photos and videos."

If you've already upgraded your iPhone but still want to help the PRODUCT(RED) cause, you can check out other Apple products that are part of the (RED) collection. For example, the iPhone X is not available in the red color, but you can purchase the newly released (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X Leather Folio that is available for $99 on the Apple website and in Apple stores beginning Tuesday, April 10. This new PRODUCT(RED) case for iPhone X is made with European leather for a "luxurious look and feel."

The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition and PRODUCT(RED) iPhone X Leather Folio join other (PRODUCT)RED products including accessories for your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, per the press release.

With plenty of options from which to choose, you're sure to find a PRODUCT(RED) Apple device or accessory that fits your needs and does some good. And if you've been mulling over upgrading to the iPhone 8, then now is definitely the perfect time to buy.