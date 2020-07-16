In celebration of World Emoji Day on Friday, July 17, Apple is giving users a preview of some brand new Memojis and emojis. The expanded options won't be coming to customers until a major software update hits Apple devices the fall, but you can get a sneak peek at the all the new ways you'll soon be able to express yourself. Apple's new emojis and Memojis for iOS 14 include so many new Memoji customizations.

Memojis, which launched in 2018, are a relatively new feature for Apple users, and they already have many customization options — but Apple is bringing the heat with three new Memoji stickers and several new Memoji customization options to make your mini-me more personalized. The new options will launch when the iOS 14 update releases this fall, although there is currently no set date for the release. Even though you'll have to wait a bit before getting these updates on your phone, here's what you can expect when they hit your device.

According to an email from Apple to Elite Daily, there are three new Memoji stickers coming: a blushing Memoji, a fist bump Memoji, and a hugging Memoji. To help make your current Memoji look more like you, there are 11 new Memoji hairstyles and 19 new headwear options. The new Memoji hair customizations include a top knot, a side part style, fades, waves, a bowl cut, and a faux hawk.

As for headwear, options include a durag, a tichel, a cyclist helmet, a nurse cap, or a swim cap.

In addition to the new options on top of your head, there will also be face coverings that go over your Memoji's nose and mouth. To customize your Memoji's mask, you can choose a pleated or seamed mask, and you'll be able to choose from 16 different colors.

While Memojis are the flashy new way to show how you're feeling, you can't forget about the OG emojis. And Apple definitely did not forget about emojis in its upcoming update.

Some of the new emoji options you'll see in fall 2020 include a transgender symbol, a coin emoji (which features an eagle alongside the text "The Crazy Ones 2020"), an anatomical heart, lungs, a pinched hand (like right before a snap), and a ninja. The new emojis food options include bubble tea (boba) and a tamale. There will also be a boomerang emoji, a dodo bird, a beaver, nesting dolls, and a piñata.

In addition to the new Memoji customizations and new emoji, you'll also have an easier way to find exactly what you want when it comes to expressing yourself through emoji. At the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote on June 22, Apple announced a new emoji search feature for the emoji keyboard coming in iOS 14. Rather than swiping through all the available emojis on your phone, you'll be able to search for what you want, and the emoji matching that description will show up right there.

You can keep an eye out for the iOS 14 update coming this fall.