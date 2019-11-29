If all you've been wanting for Christmas is a new iPhone 11 or an Apple Watch, get ready. You'll want to know when to head over to Apple's Black Friday 2019 sale, which will score you some discounts on your tech purchase. With these deals, you'll be able to pocket some extra cash with each purchase you make at Apple. So, the shopping doesn't have to stop.

Apple officially unveiled its Black Friday 2019 sale on Friday, Nov. 29, and even though there's no discount on smart products, shoppers will be able to score some great store credit. According to their website, Apple is giving away $50 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone XR and iPhone 8. Plus, the gift card comes with one free year of Apple TV+. If shoppers purchase their Apple Watch Watch Series 3 (in varieties including silver, spacey grey with the black sports band, or space grey with the nike sports band) or Airpods with or without the charging case (which let's face it, is the perfect stocking stuffer), people will score a $25 Apple gift card. For shoppers going for the bigger purchases such the iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini, Apple is offering up to $100 in Apple gift cards. However, the real show stopper is for those purchasing new laptops. Apple is offering up to $200 in store credit with a purchase of a 13-inch Macbook Pro, standard Macbook Air, an iMac, and iMac Pro.

Believe it or not, the deals don't stop there. Apple is also giving credit to those who are opting for tech accessories. With the purchase of an Apple TV, or HomePod, shoppers will walk away with a gift card that could be up to $50. Plus, with any Beats by Dre product purchase (such as the wireless headphones, wireless earphones, or Powerbeats Pro), Apple will give away a gift card up to $100. The latest edition of the wireless headphones were announced not too long ago in October 2019, so they'll still make an awesome present for a loved one (or, you know, yourself).

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Apple's sale began on Black Friday, Nov. 29, but it will continue throughout the weekend. During Apple's 2018 Black Friday sale, the company gave customers a chance to score big for four days, from Black Friday, Nov. 23 through Cyber Monday, Nov. 26. Its 2019 sale won't let you down, as the sale starts on Nov. 29 and ends on Dec. 2, so again, Apple's Black Friday sale is going to last through Cyber Monday. That means there's no need to rush to your Apple store right away on Black Friday.

Even though some may be bummed that they won't be able to purchase an Apple product on the cheap, gift cards are the presents that keep on giving. Plus, for those who are indecisive about what they want to buy, they can be great presents themselves. So, what are you waiting for? Head to your closest Apple store to make the purchase you've been waiting for, and leave with some extra Apple store credit in your pocket. Happy shopping, everyone!