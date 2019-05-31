When you think "summertime," a few culinary staples most likely come to mind. For me, personally, some of those include: any typical BBQ or picnic dish, ice cream cones, and — most importantly — pink lemonade. And in favor of the nation's endless appreciation for the sweet and sour pink drink, Applebee's has concocted a super tasty (and timeless!) beverage that totally has my mouth watering. If you haven't already heard about Applebee's $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade for June 2019, I won't lie — it sounds pretty darn heavenly.

In the realm of mixed drinks, the Aperol Spritz and Negroni have undoubtedly skyrocketed in popularity this year. However, almost anyone can admit that a vodka lemonade is totally timeless... and thankfully, Applebee's seems to feel the same way.

According to a press release to Elite Daily, participating Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants will be offering their latest Neighborhood Drink of the Month — the $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade — for the entirety of June. That's right, it'll only cost you one dollar, four quarters, ten dimes, or 100 pennies, and if you only have a five dollar bill on you, that could get you five. Whole. Drinks. Honestly, it's about to make for some pretty wild happy hours.

Courtesy Of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Maybe you're planning on making one of these babies for yourself, or you simply might want to know exactly what's in it. To whip up one of these babies, the Applebee's bartenders combine Tropicana Lemonade, raspberry and fresh lemon juice, and — most importantly — vodka, according to the press release. It's served in a 10-ounce mug, and aside from being totally gorgeous, it sounds seriously dreamy.

In the press release, Patrick Kirk, the Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s said the chain is beyond excited to add this new drink to the lineup, as vodka lemonade is such a popular drink. He refers to it as "sunshine in a glass," which is too true.

According to the press release, Kirk said:

Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time. The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet - put that extra money toward your summer vacation.

Before you head over to your nearest Applebee's, however, call ahead to make sure they are offering this glorious deal. According to the press release, it's only available at participating locations, and I wouldn't want you to be left high and dry. Additionally, note that only those with a valid I.D. ages 21 and up will be served, so if you're underaged or if your license is expired, you'll be turned down.

Drink trends totally come and go. The Cosmo dominated the '90s, and Vodka x Redbull was all the rage in the '00s. I'm happy to say that the Vodka Lemonade, however, never goes out of style, especially once summertime hits. Applebee's totally gets me right now, and I'm all about it.