Apple TV+'s 'See' Trailer Will Open Your Eyes To A Whole New World

Apple TV+ will launch on Nov. 1, 2019, with a foursome of brand new original series. There's The Morning Show, a present-day set drama focusing on behind the scenes at a broadcast morning program. For All Mankind is a 1960s era alternate history where the Russian land on the moon first. There's Dickinson, a not-quite-period piece about the celebrated American poet Emily Dickinson. But the most ambitious is See, a post-apocalyptic story where humankind has collectively lost their eyesight. The Apple TV+'s See trailer, released as part of September's Apple Event, gives viewers a glimpse of the plot.

When See was first announced, all that Apple would say was that humans had lost their sight. The new synopsis gives a few more details. Apparently, this phenomenon will happen in the near future, caused by a virus which also decimates the population. Cities will fall, technology will be lost. But at least the Earth will have time to heal itself from global warming, transforming back into a lush paradise where humans live in nomadic tribes.

One then, one day, hundreds of years later, a pair of twins are born to Jason Momoa, of Game of Thrones and Aquaman fame, with their eyesight fully intact. Naturally, humans, who don't like or trust people who are different, immediately take sides over whether or not these children should live or die.

Check out the full trailer.

Here's the show's synopsis, according to TVLine:

See is set in a distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind — and those who survived emerged blind. Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the ability to see. With the help of spiritual leader Paris (played by Oscar nominee Alfre Woodard), Baba Voss must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed.

In discussing the show with Entertainment Weekly, Momoa called the role of Voss the toughest of his career:

He’s a great warrior trying to keep his family together — just imagine if Khal Drogo got to live on.

Meanwhile, writer Steven Knight wants audiences to understand that the characters' blindness is not treated as a disability.

It’s not as if people lost their sight and it’s awful. The human race has adapted. Their other senses have been enhanced.

As TVLine reports, See "notably features cast, crew and consultants who are blind or have low vision." The trailer was also released in two ways, one of which includes audio descriptions for the visually impaired.

The release of See's trailer means that all four shows arriving on launch day have now been revealed. There is no word yet if these shows will release in binge format with all episodes at once, or if it will go with a weekly release format. Rumor has it though Apple may follow the Hulu method, dropping two or three episodes on premiere day before spacing the rest out over the next several weeks.

Apple TV+ will begin streaming on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. The cost per month to start will be $4.99, but for those who purchase an Apple device, a year of the service will be included for free.