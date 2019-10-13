As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rang in the big 3-0 on Sunday, Oct. 13, she took to social media to reveal that she was celebrating just hours after taking her first trip abroad as an elected official. AOC’s tweet for her 30th birthday reflects on her experience at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen, Denmark the past week, during which she delivered a rousing speech about climate change to fellow policy makers. TBH, it's totally what I'd expect from the freshman congresswoman, and she took to Twitter to promise her constituents that she's ready to ring in her 30th year by fighting even harder to enact change.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to reflect on what she was up to on her birthday this year. The U.S. Representative spent a few days at the C40 World Mayors Summit, which marks her first official international trip since she was elected to Congress.

"Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes!" she wrote. "Spending the day in Denmark after C40, enjoying this social democracy that treats healthcare & education as rights, zero-carbon as priority, & infrastructure as a key public good."

She concluded her message, "Here’s to another year of fighting for our future." The lawmaker also took to her Instagram Story to share several videos and photos detailing her observations of the city, including praising their infrastructure and remarking on the number of bikes she saw.

While it was Ocasio-Cortez's first time at the C40 World Mayors Summit, which ran from Oct. 9 through Oct. 12, she reportedly made quite the impression and showed how she's going to continue to "fight for our future" while pushing for a Global Green New Deal on Friday.

"The climate crisis is already here," she addressed the crowd during the now-viral speech. "On this note I speak to you not as an elected official or public figure, but I speak to you as a human being — a woman whose dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet because of what I know about our children's future, and that our actions are responsible for bringing their most dire possibilities into focus."

The lawmaker then addressed the string of recent natural disasters, including Puerto Rico's Hurricane Maria and the Amazon forest fire in Brazil.

"It is not a coincidence that these disasters get relatively little media coverage, and that even less of the coverage dares to mention climate change," she said, calling the disasters a "consequence of our unsustainable way of life."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"It is not a coincidence that the truth is controversial," the congresswoman said. "None of this is a coincidence, because climate change is not a coincidence or a scientific anomaly. Climate change is a consequence. It is a consequence of our unsustainable way of life."

She concluded:

Our children bear responsibility for our inaction, despite the fact that they didn't make the choice. And frankly, it is unsustainable to continue to believe that our system of runaway, unaccountable, lawbreaking pursuit of profit, whose inequality is so socially destabilizing that it is giving rise to authoritarians who burn our forests and challenge the democracies that listen to basic science, and to think that that has nothing to do with this.

From the sounds of things, Ocasio-Cortez is kicking off her 30th in the way she promised: by continuing to fight for what she believes in, and I'd expect to see more of that in the coming year. Happy birthday, AOC!