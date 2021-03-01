I'm currently typing this from heaven, because Anya Taylor-Joy's 2021 Golden Globes look just murdered me. And I mean that lovingly. The Queen's Gambit star, nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for Emma and Best Actress in a Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV for The Queen's Gambit, zoomed in virtually for the big night and ran away with my jaw is it fell to the floor upon seeing her sparkling dress and beauty look.

The actor was pictured ahead of the ceremony doing some style prep with her glam team. In the photos and videos, you can get a clear look at Taylor-Joy's form-fitting, emerald green dress with a plunging neckline. The dress — and accompanying floor-length, billowing coat — are both custom Dior Haute Couture. Taylor-Joy's stylist for the evening, Law Roach, paired the ultra sexy, jaw-dropping look with Tiffany & Co. jewels and emerald green, pointed-toe pumps. If you need me, I will be watching and exclusively talking about each and every video of Anya Taylor-Joy in this gown for the remainder of 2021 and potentially beyond. And TBH, I assume the rest of the fashion world will be, too.

Of course, the utter opulence of this entire look is only amplified by Taylor-Joy's accompanying beauty look. With her long, flowing, platinum blonde hair, Taylor-Joy (along with celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell) singlehandedly resurrected the side part. With sky-high lashes and a reddish lip, Taylor-Joy is the picture-perfect image of Hollywood glamour. In fact, I can't even be sure if Taylor-Joy is real or a hologram created by the government in an attempt to confuse the masses. If so, I am happily confused and would like to remain confused for the foreseeable future.

Fans agree. Every single one of them. I know this because they have flocked to the comments of Law Roach's many videos of Taylor-Joy's Golden Globes prep with a flurry of flame emojis and incoherent screams of affirmation. I mean, do you see this video of her lying on the couch in this look? It murdered me and then resurrected me to murder me again.

Regardless of whether or not Taylor-Joy takes home a Golden Globe tonight, she's won in every other sense of the word. Her character Beth Harmon may see a chessboard on her ceiling. But me? I see Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture.