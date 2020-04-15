Antoni Porowski has been serving up killer recipes and helpful life advice on Queer Eye since 2018, but his next project will be much more personal. The chef is developing a romantic comedy for Netflix that's all about being sexually fluid, and the story is based on his own real-life experiences. Fans can expect to learn so much — and probably feel all the feels too — by watching Antoni Porowski's Netflix movie Girls and Boys.

Not much is known about Girls and Boys just yet, since it's still in development, but The Hollywood Reporter did reveal Porowski's actual dating experiences will be the loose basis for the story of the upcoming movie. Porowski has spoken openly about dating both men and women in the past. In a 2019 profile for GQ, Porowski said he prefers not to label his sexuality, but the terms "fluid" and "queer" come close to best describing it. He also revealed he does not like to call himself gay out of respect for the relationships he's had with women: "I feel like if I do refer to myself as gay, which would make it easier for people to understand sometimes, I feel like it dishonors women that I've been in love with." (As spring 2020, Porowski is dating an ad executive named Kevin Harrington.)

Porowski has also opened up about being ashamed of his fluidity in the past, because he didn't see the topic widely discussed. "I think I did certainly have a bit of shame being fluid when I was growing up because I didn’t know too many people who I could relate to," he told the Associated Press in 2019.

Girls and Boys has not yet announced its cast, so it's not clear if Porowski will actually appear in the movie, but the celebrity chef is instrumental in crafting the story of the rom-com. Porowski developed the film with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who has an overall deal with Netflix. The screenplay will be written by Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, the writers behind the 2019 rom-com Plus One.

Since Girls and Boys is still in development, don't expect it to hit Netflix any time soon, but fans can expect to hear more news about the exciting new film in the coming months, including which actors will be starring in the progressive love story.