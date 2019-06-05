What better way to kick of Pride Month than a mash-up of two of the most popular queer reality shows on television right now? Both food guru Antoni Porowski and New York City drag queen Miz Cracker shot to fame at the same time in early 2018, as Antoni was introduced to the world as one of the Fab Five on Netflix's Queer Eye reboot and Miz Cracker sashayed into the workroom as a standout contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10. Now, the two are combining forces so we can watch Antoni become a drag queen with Miz Cracker's expert help, and the result is seriously stunning.

The transformation is part of LGBTQ+ website them's recurring video series "Drag Me," in which famous drag queens give queer celebrities a drag makeover. Past participants have included Zachary Quinto, Amandla Stenberg, and Nico Tortorella.

Of course, it takes a lot of time to put on full drag make-up, which gave Antoni Porowski and Miz Cracker a good amount of time to talk about sexuality and what Pride Month means to them. First, Antoni filled Miz Cracker in on his limited experience in drag, which consists solely of wearing his sister's dress when he was five and donning a Britney Spears costume for a recent Lip Sync Battle performance with his Queer Eye co-stars. Not to worry, though, because Miz Cracker is actually known for her impeccable makeover skills — she even won the drag makeover challenge on her season of Drag Race.

In the conversation, Antoni opened up about the issues he has with putting a label on his sexuality. He spoke about how he has dated women in the past, and prefers the term fluid to gay when it comes to his sexuality, which is something he kind of had to grapple with when he joined Queer Eye. He also revealed how his newfound fame has changed how he celebrates Pride, noting that in the past he could party in the background, but now he is better able to see the celebration for its more inspiring and less hard-partying attributes.

Once Antoni's make-up is on, all that is left to do is pick out the perfect outfit and throw on a wig. Then, it is finally time to see Antoni in his full drag queen look, and it is truly mind-blowing. Antoni's shocked reaction to seeing himself in drag for the first time really just says it all:

Miz Cracker even had the perfect name in mind for Antoni's drag persona, dubbing her Eva Cado after the chef's well-known love for all things avocado. And Antoni took to his Instagram page to introduce Ms. Cado to the world.

Check out the full transformation video below:

them on YouTube

Now, I think that it only makes sense that Antoni and Miz Cracker flip the script and we get a cooking video from them. After all, Miz Cracker's catchphrase is "It's time for dinner!" and fans have already seen her cooking ability in several Bon Appetit videos. Just an idea!