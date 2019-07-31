Another 'Walking Dead' Spinoff Is Coming In 2020, So Get Ready For More Zombies

When the AMC network was launched back in 1984, the letters stood for "American Movie Classics." The channel has come a long way since then. In fact, one might argue AMC now stands for the Ambulando Mortuus Channel, or, to translate from the Latin, The Network of The Walking Dead. Not only does it have the flagship show and Fear the Walking Dead, the prequel spinoff, but there's also a set of Walking Dead Rick Grimes films. And now, there's another Walking Dead spinoff coming in 2020, proving sometimes all you need are zombies.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, The Walking Dead executive producer Scott M. Gimple confirmed there was a third series in the works. This continues to fill out what has become an entire AMC-based Walking Dead franchise universe, where multiple TV series attempt to recreate my hometown of Alexandria and fail utterly. The good news (for me, anyway) is that this new show does not take place in Alexandria, or any of the same locations as the first two series have. Instead, it "will primarily follow young people who grew up behind walls during the apocalypse."

The as-of-yet-untitled third Walking Dead series has released a mysterious new trailer. Check it out.

The Walking Dead on YouTube

According to Deadline, Annet Mahendru and Aliyah Royale were recently cast as teenagers Huck and Iris. They join an ensemble that includes Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), and Hal Cumpston (Silas).

Obviously, the new show hasn't started filming yet, as there's no footage for the trailer to use. Instead, it's filled with concept art and storyboard drawings. The clip does give a proper introduction to the cast lineup. That cast gives viewers the premise (that living in safety is a total bore, and that the best way to come of age is to go attempt to get themselves killed). One can only assume that the ensemble is so large because at least half of them will die horribly as the episodes go on.

The Walking Dead on YouTube

According to Deadline, the show's vague synopsis suggests this won't just be a coming-of-age story, but a creation of society all over again.

The untitled third series will focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (You’re the Worst, Kong: Skull Island) will direct the series co-created by Scott Gimple and The Walking Dead veteran writer and producer Matt Negrete, who will serve as the new series’ showrunner.

The series will premiere in the Spring of 2020, filling the current hole in AMC's lineup where there aren't any Walking Dead shows.

No word on a specific premiere date, but it's a good bet that the premiere will follow the finale of Season 10 somewhere in early April. (It may even overlap by a week or two, using the regular The Walking Dead series as a lead-in to help hook audiences into the spinoff series.) Meanwhile, Fear The Walking Dead Season 5 returns from hiatus on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.