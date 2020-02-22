Schitt's Creek is sadly coming to an end very soon, but fans will see Alexis Rose back on their TV screens again in the near future. Annie Murphy has already lined up her next project after Schitt's Creek's series finale, and it's safe to say she will be playing a very different character than Alexis. Annie Murphy's new show Kevin Can F*** Himself will be a sitcom like no other, and her lead role sounds like it will be so juicy.

AMC announced that Annie Murphy will star in the network's upcoming dark comedy series Kevin Can F*** Himself, which will center on the stereotypical sitcom wife named Allison as she breaks free from her conventional role and discovers her rage. The show's title is a not-so-veiled barb at the 2016 CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait, starring Kevin James, which ran for two seasons before being canceled in 2018. That show infamously faced criticism after deciding to kill off Kevin's wife, played by Erinn Hayes, after its first season, with James admitting they were "running out of ideas" on how to move the show forward creatively.

Inspired by that controversy, Rashida Jones developed Kevin Can F*** Himself in 2018 with SEAL Team and Lodge 49 writer Valerie Armstrong. The initial logline teased that Allison is "a beauty paired with a less attractive, dismissive, caveman-like husband who gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny.’" The show promises to break from convention by viewing the world through the eyes of this stereotypical sitcom wife, switching back and forth between the multi-camera sitcom world and the single-camera world of Allison's true feelings of anger.

The new series will be Murphy's second main role on a network show, after playing the down-on-her-luck socialite Alexis Rose for six seasons on Schitt's Creek. The casting news comes in the midst of the Pop TV series' final season, and a few weeks after Murphy emotionally revealed that she nearly quit acting prior to auditioning for Schitt's Creek in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Murphy's character of Alexis has become a favorite among Schitt's Creek fans, who have created viral compilations of her catchphrase, "Ew, David," and tried their best to map out her wild adventures prior to the show's timeline. But perhaps her biggest claim to fame is Alexis' original song, "A Little Bit Alexis," which she sang in part during a Season 5 episode of the show. The joke-y pop song was subsequently released in full on streaming platforms, where it actually became a surprise hit.

Schitt's Creek will air its series finale on April 7, but AMC has yet to announce a premiere date for Kevin Can F*** Himself. So far, Murphy is the only announced cast member for the new series, but fans can probably expect her character's sitcom husband to be cast soon enough.