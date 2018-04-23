Sometimes, no matter how much you try to make a relationship work, things just don't turn out how you expected. It seems like this was definitely the case with Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. After an eight-year marriage, the couple announced they had called it quits in August 2017. It's hard not to wonder if Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's body language during the months leading up to their split hinted at their impending divorce, especially because they seemed so blissfully in love.

The real tear-jerker is the fact that these two had such a romatic start. According to Cosmopolitan, they first met in 2007 while filming Take Me Home Tonight and seemed to have had an immediate connection. Faris was married at the time, but ended up divorcing her then-husband, actor Ben Indra, shortly after filming the movie, Pratt told Elle. While there has been much speculation over why the two ultimately decided to end things, neither have publically gone into the specific details of what went down.

In a heartfelt Instagram post from last August, both actors simply said that they "tried hard for a long time" and were "really dissapointed," but asked that the public respect their privacy for the sake of their five-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

I spoke with body language expert Traci Brown to get some insight into the months leading up to Faris and Pratt's split.

1 They Seemed A Bit Detached Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "We see the angry eyebrows and non smiling eyes [and] we see a subdued smile from Chris," Brown tells Elite Daily. "He usually smiles with his mouth open, but this time it's closed. So they're trying to make good here but the tiny tells say it's not working." Sadly, it would seem that these two may have been on the rocks way back in December 2016, during the premiere of Pratt's movie, Passengers. But the truth of the matter is that sometimes there's just a disconnect between two people that becomes more and more obvious over time. "They're just so reserved towards each other," notes Brown. "They're doing 'polite' instead of showing real passion toward each other." And while it can be easy to speculate what's going on between two people from the outside, the private intricacies of every relationship aren't always obvious to on-lookers. But here, as Brown pointed out, they seem to be rather detached.

2 Anna Seemed Checked Out Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "He's got his arm wrapped around her and is pulling her in tight. Is this the time in their relationship where he's still hanging on and she's started to check out? Maybe so," explains Brown. And I mean, it's pretty hard to ignore Faris' facial expression, which seems to be a cross between a forced smile and a cringe. But one of the hardest parts about being a couple in the public eye — especially when you are working through a rough patch — must be having to pretend like everything's fine when it's not. Most couples who are on the rocks don't have to constantly worry about being watched and ridiculed, on top of all of the pressures surrounding trying to save a marriage