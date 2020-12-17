Not much is known about Andi Dorfman's relationship history from before Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor catapulted the lawyer into stardom. But since her debut into the spotlight back in 2014, Dorfman has dated some notable dudes. A quick recap before I dive more deeply into each of her exes: Dorfman appeared as a contestant on Galavis' 2014 season of The Bachelor. She quickly solidified her spot as a fan favorite when she dumped him after their Fantasy Suite date and was named The Bachelorette later in 2014. During her season of The Bachelorette, viewers watched as Dorfman fell hard for contestants Nick Viall and Josh Murray, ultimately choosing Murray over Viall. Dorfman was engaged to Murray for nine months before the couple called it quits.

Since then, Dorfman has pretty much remained single. In fact, she even wrote a book devoted to her single life entitled Single State of Mind. That said, Dorfman did hint that she might be ready for love come 2021. "I've decided to call this year a wash and in 2021, I’m going to put myself out there more," she told People in a December 2020 interview. "Yeah, 2021, I have a feeling is going to be the year of love for me — hopefully!"

Her wish may have come true sooner than she expected. On Dec. 16, she posted a photo featuring a mystery dude on her Instagram — but deleted it before fans could figure out his identity. Here's what you should know about Dorfman's relationship history over the years.

Juan Pablo Galavis Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Obviously, Dorfman and Galavis didn't last. While she never revealed exactly what went down, she did give a vague recap to Chris Harrison after the season premiered on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! "I'll never tell exactly what happened," she told Harrison. "I think that should be something... now, I guess everyone talks about it. But back then, we actually used to keep what was in the Fantasy Suite there ... I'll say this: I feel like that time was not utilized to get to know me. And having done the Fantasy Suites myself, that's such a good time to get to know somebody, and it was pretty clear that was not of interest." She alluded to this in their breakup when she told him, "I appreciate that you say that you've liked me from Week Two, but that doesn't seem real to me because you don't even really know who I am."

Nick Viall Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before he was a Bachelor Nation staple, Viall was just a Salesforce employee trying to make a run for Dorfman's heart on her season of The Bachelorette. "I liked Nick a lot the very [first night] — like he was well-deserving of that first-impression rose. You have to understand, Nick was not the Nick [he is ] now," Dorfman shared during an August on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast. "Like, he was dorky, he was like, a Salesforce guy, he did not know how hot he was." Viall wound up being the runner-up on Dorfman's season and the two remain close friends to this day. Fans started hoping for a potential romantic reunion after the two were spotted running together in Los Angeles, but Viall quickly clarified: "Sorry for the buzz kill.. not dating. Additionally, the only benefits that come from this friendship is conversation and running tips. Enjoy the day."

Josh Murray David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Murray won Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette and the two were engaged for nine months. While things seemed nothing short of perfect between the pair on television, Dorfman claimed things took a turn for the worse when the cameras stopped rolling. In her 2016 memoir It's Not OK, she alleged Murray was emotionally abusive, calling her a "b*tch" and a "wh*re." She described their time together as “the most volatile and f*cked up relationship of my life.” She claims that their breakup was the result of her Fantasy Suite date with Viall, whom she slept with. Murray was reportedly upset enough about this that she claimed the incident led to the end of their engagement. In response to the claims made about him in her book, Murray told Us Weekly, "It saddens me and is very unfortunate that Andi has chosen to characterize me in such a negative way. I pray she finds peace.”