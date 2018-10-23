In case you haven’t heard, Amy Schumer is pregnant. And she’s making sure everyone, especially Meghan Markle, knows about it. The 37-year-old actress and comedian recently confirmed her pregnancy in the most hilarious way — by telling everyone she plans to compete with Duchess Meghan every chance she gets. Amy Schumer’s pregnancy confirmation shoutout to Meghan Markle is perfect and exactly what you’d expect her to do!

In a Monday, Oct. 22 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Schumer confirmed that she is indeed pregnant and that she’ll also be doing everything she can to compete with Duchess Meghan who is also 37 and pregnant.

“Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father,” the 37-year-old comedian told the Los Angeles Times. “I look forward to competing with Meghan Markle every step of the way.”

In addition to confirming the pregnancy to the Los Angeles Times, Schumer also posted an Instagram Story in which she also compared herself to Meghan. In the photo from her Insta Story, Schumer can be seen kneeling over a toilet and basically looking like she’s just vomited.

She captioned the photo, “Today Markle is in Fiji. #same.” Then, down at the bottom, she added, “Milf alert.”

Schumer clearly has a sense of humor about it all. She may not be a Duchess and she may not be touring Fiji, but she’s enjoying herself nonetheless. What a good sport!

This is the photo Schumer posted to her Instagram Story:

Instagram/Amy Schumer

That bathroom is definitely not Fiji! And Schumer looks like she’s had it with morning sickness already. Hopefully it’ll subside in the coming weeks.

Schumer announced that she and husband Chris Fischer were expecting their first child on Monday, Oct. 22 via Instagram. With a little help from journalist Jessica Yellin, Schumer was able to get in an important political statement before finally announcing the pregnancy.

In an Instagram Story, Yellin posted a list of her recommendations for the Nov. 6 election. Unbeknownst to Yellin’s followers, Schumer snuck a tiny but exciting message in at the end. It read, "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."

Here’s what it looked like:

Instagram/Jessica Yellin

Right before Yellin posted her Instagram Story, Schumer made an Instagram post herself alerting fans that an exciting announcement was coming their way.

"About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page," Schumer wrote in the post's caption. "Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!"

So, Schumer basically used her moment to encourage people to vote which is admirable. And it’s pretty selfless, too. She didn’t make it all about herself and that’s not something you see often in pregnancy announcements! I guess now everyone can look forward to seeing how Schumer’s pregnancy compares to Meghan’s. I’m sure it’s going to be a hilarious ride all the way through. There probably won’t be any shortage of comedy coming from Schumer, so get ready for that!