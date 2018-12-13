It's only been three years since NBC's Parks & Recreation ended, but that doesn't mean it's too soon to return to Pawnee, Indiana. The current TV lineup is filled with reboots of all shapes and sizes, so why not revisit the fan-favorite sitcom? Park & Rec star Amy Poehler sees no reason why not. In an interview with Variety, Amy Poehler says she's ready for a Parks & Rec reboot, so better start getting your blazer pressed and presentable for Leslie Knope now.

Poehler addressed the prospect of a reunion at a dinner to celebrate her organization Smart Girls' 10th anniversary. She said that she's on board to make more Parks & Rec, and she even has her character Leslie Knope's wardrobe covered. "I am technically available," she said to Variety. "I have like six of Leslie's blazers in my closet, so anytime." With the series' leading lady on board, it seems like it should be easy to get a reboot off the ground and running. The creators just have to figure out what would happen in the new episodes. Poehler doesn't know exactly what would happen, but she did pitch the idea that maybe Leslie becomes "president of the moon." Leslie is the kind of inspiring character who seems capable of anything, so president of the moon actually doesn't seem that far-fetched.

Poehler's Smart Girls anniversary dinner already included a small reunion of Parks & Rec stars. Poehler's dinner celebrating influential women included Rashida Jones, who played Leslie's bestie and "poetic, noble land-mermaid" Ann Perkins, and Retta, who played Donna Meagle. If only there had been some waffles on the table and some cameras filming everyone, and we could have easily had another Galentine's Day episode in the bag.

There has already been one Parks & Rec reboot... sort of. In July 2018, Poehler and her former Parks & Rec co-star Nick Offerman produced and hosted a competition crafting TV show on NBC called Making It. Poehler and Offerman didn't play their characters, but audiences did get to enjoy their fabulous chemistry as they bantered back and forth. Plus, Offerman's Parks & Rec character Ron Swanson is a known craftsman, so seeing Offerman in close proximity to so many crafts is basically the same thing as seeing him play Ron, right?

If Making It isn't enough of a Parks & Rec reunion for you, you can continue to count on Poehler's promise that she and the rest of the cast are ready for a true reboot if the opportunity arises. Offerman has already stated that he'll do a reunion as long as his co-star and series co-creator Mike Schur are on board. At SXSW last year, Offerman told The Daily Beast:

They’re bringing every show back now, maybe they’ll want to bring our show back. If that were ever to occur, it would be thanks to brains much larger than mine. Brains that I trust with my life. And so, if Mike Schur and Amy Poehler want to bring the show back and they think it’s a good idea, I will certainly sign on.

At the Smart Girls dinner, Poehler said that a reunion is only contingent on Schur's schedule. She said, “Our king is busy doing his highly successful show, The Good Place. We really can’t jump without Mike. So when Mike is good and ready, I’m sure we’ll show up like good soldiers.”

Well, until the gang is ready to return to Pawnee, fans will be ready and waiting in their blazers, probably watching reruns on Netflix.