The fall TV season is on a delay, as Hollywood ever-so-slowly begins reopening. Movies continue to be on pause, with the first blockbuster-less, superhero-less summer in years. But streamers are here to save the day, with binge-worthy series filmed in advance of the shutdown. Netflix has been leading the charge, with comic book series like Warrior Nun, The Umbrella Academy, and Project Power. Now, Amazon arrives with a story about how reading comic books can save the world. And Amazon's Utopia trailer promises this series is going to be a lot.

Utopia is a remake of a series that aired in the UK in 2013. Dennis Kelly, the original creator of the series, is a producer on the new show, which was rewritten and re-conceived for American television by Gone Girl's Gillian Flynn. It was in development for a while over at HBO, which also produced Flynn's Sharp Objects, before moving to Amazon in 2018.

The original British series focused on a group of conspiracy theorists who believe a graphic novel by the name of The Utopia Experiments predicts the future with startling accuracy. When someone gets their hands on the next unpublished volume, they discover that, indeed, it is telling the future, and many people don't want that to get out.

The British version had a lot of "Big Brother is watching you" overtones. Those seem less prevalent in this new adaptation, but it doesn't mean it's not any less of a rabbit hole of deception.

Here's the series' official synopsis:

When the conspiracy in the elusive comic Utopia is real, a group of young fans come together to embark on a high-stakes twisted adventure to use what they uncover to save themselves, each other, and ultimately humanity.

While the series shows signs of some changes, one big plot point it adheres to from the original series is the emergence of a "Russian Superflu," and rumors of a coming pandemic. It's a good thing that part's from 2013 or the show might feel just a little bit too on-the-nose for 2020.

Utopia's first season premieres on Friday, Sept. 25 on Amazon Prime with nine episodes.