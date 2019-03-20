Amazon's New Skincare Line Belei Is Here & Everything Is $40 & Under

Amazon has definitely been up to something lately (DJ Khaled voice). The ecommerce giant has been quietly launching new and exclusive exclusive beauty brands without any major announcements or much attention surrounding the launches. Now, Amazon's new skincare line Belei is the newest in-house brand to join the retailer's roster, and get this: Everything in the line is $40 and under.

Belei, which is available as of Wednesday, March 20, is made up of 12 different skincare items, including things like a retinol moisturizer, vitamin C serums, face masks, and SPF lotions. The variety of products are all designed to target skin concerns like dryness, wrinkles, acne, and dullness.

According to Kara Trousdale, Amazon's Head of Beauty for Private Brands, Amazon's mission when launching Belei was to come up with skincare brand that targets a range of skincare concerns at an affordable price. “Our goal is to help customers spend less time and money searching for the right skincare solutions,” said Trousdale in a press release. “We took a simple, no-nonsense approach when creating Belei, developing products with ingredients that are both proven to deliver results and also offer customers great value for the quality.”

In addition to targeting a wide range of skin issues at a moderate price range, Belei's products are also free of things like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and fragrances — so even those with sensitive skin can purchase without having to worry about the risk of irritation. What's more is that the line is available right now on Amazon Prime, so if you're in a rush to try these new products, you can get them delivered to your door ASAP.

Read on for a breakdown of some of the key products from the Belei collection that you might consider adding to your cart if you've got a skin issue that needs some TLC pronto.

Charcoal Balancing Mask

Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask $18 Amazon See On Amazon

Belei's Charcoal Balancing Mask is made with charcoal (obviously) to detoxify pores and draw out any impurities, in addition to hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture.

Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Serum

Belei Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum $35 Amazon See On Amazon

If you're not yet familiar with the benefits of vitamin C in skincare, you should know that this powerful ingredient helps to brighten skin, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, and combat against free radicals and environmental stressors. This serum is also infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture for your skin.

Oil-Free Face Moisturizer SPF 50

Belei Oil-Free Face Moisturizer SPF 50 $22 Amazon See On Amazon

If you're one of those people who avoids SPF in skincare products because you're worried about that greasy feeling often associated with sunscreens, then Belei's Oil-Free Face Moisturizer with SPF 50 is for you. The lightweight daily moisturizer absorbs into your skin super fast and is free of any extra oils that would leave a greasy residue.

Blemish Control Spot Treatment

Belei Blemish Control Spot Treatment $22 Amazon See On Amazon

The second you spot a breakout, you can dab on Belei's Blemish Control Spot Treatment directly to the spot to dry out any excess irritating oils and allow the spot to heal more quickly.

Retinol Refining Moisturizer

Belei Retinol Refining Moisturizer $35 Amazon See On Amazon

If reversing the signs of aging is your number one skin concern, then you need to get your hands on Belei's Retinol Refining Moisturizer. The moisturizer can be used in the morning (if paired with an SPF), or at night, as it works to release vitamin A into the skin to help skin appear smoother and refined.

In addition to Belei, earlier this month Amazon introduced Fast Beauty Co, a collection made up of strictly sheet masks for your face, neck, lips, and eyes, to its lineup of skincare, so it's clear that the retailer is inching its way into the skincare game, on top of all their other specialties. If you're someone who needs effective yet affordable skincare products delivered to your door fast, then you'll definitely want to cop one (or more) of Belei's products right now.