Amazon knows a thing or two about being fast, effective, and convenient. Between Amazon Prime, Amazon Now, and all of their other categories, the retailer has nailed the concept of providing quick services. Well now, thanks to the launch of Amazon's Fast Beauty Co, the brand has expanded into providing extremely fast skincare results as well.

Fast Beauty Co is available right now on Amazon and is designed to target your skincare needs in just five minutes. The collection is made up of chicly-designed and very Instagram-worthy face, eye, lip, neck/décolleté sheet masks and micellar water cleansing face wipes. What's more is that in addition to being available on Amazon Prime for even faster delivery, each mask is under $15 — with most individual masks costing between $4 - $8.

The line was started after sister/model duo Simona and Diana Kubasova were over searching for the perfect skincare products that would suit their fast-paced, always-on-the-go lifestyle. So the duo decided to team up with NYC-based dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali to create the line of vegan, cruelty-free products that hydrate, brighten, and detoxify.

FBC's products are infused with different ingredients like charcoal, hibiscus, hyaluronic acid, and collagen — all perfectly formulated to target specific body parts and their skincare needs. If you want to know which masks you should cop via Amazon Prime during your next digital shopping spree, read on.

For Your Lips

Fast Beauty Co. Kiss Me 1 Gold Honey Comb Lip Mask With Hydrating Hyaluronic & Collagen $4.59 Amazon Buy Now

Fast Beauty Co's gel-like lip mask is infused with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and collagen to immediately plump your pout.

For Your Eyes

Fast Beauty Co. Eye Candy! 1 pair Smoothing Biocellulose Eye Patches With Argan & Hibiscus $4.99 Amazon Buy Now

You'll be the apple of anyone's eyes after five minutes with these soothing argan oil and hibiscus patches under your eyes. Eyes will appear brighter and will remain hydrated all day long.

For Your Face

Fast Beauty Co. Clarity Face! 1 Detoxifying Gold Floral Sheet Mask With Charcoal & Rosemary $4.99 Amazon Buy Now

In addition to being fast-acting, inexpensive, and available exclusively on a site with the super fast delivery options, Fast Beauty Co's products are also designed to be captured in a picture for Instagram content. This gold foil sheet mask is made up of charcoal to unclog pores and rosemary to promote healthy, moisturized skin.

For Your Neck

Fast Beauty Co. Stick Your Neck Out! 1 Smoothing Biocellulose Neck Mask With Argan & Hibiscus $9.99 Amazon Buy Now

The neck is often one of the most overlooked body parts when it comes to skin care, but thankfully FBC came out with a sheet mask infused with hibiscus and argan oil specifically designed to moisturize, tighten, and firm your neck.

For You & Your BFF

Fast Beauty Co. BFF Drink Up! Smoothing Gold & Silver Face Masks With Argan & Hibiscus $7.99 Amazon Buy Now

What's better than a sheet mask selfie of yourself? A sheet mask selfie with your bestie. FBC came out with a this pack of two sheet masks — one for you and for your bestie. One of the sheet masks is a gold foil mask, while the other is a silver foil mask, but both are designed to soften, firm, and brighten the skin.

In addition to these key products, FBC has a selection of additional lip, neck, and face masks that come as individual sheet masks or in packs. So if your skin is in need of a major pick-me-up and fast, head over to Amazon to get your hands on the Fast Beauty Co collection.