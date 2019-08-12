There is no doubt that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest movie franchise right now, but just because a spot helming these superhero movies basically guarantees a string of blockbusters does not mean that every actor is chomping at the bit to be in one. One major star who has not broached the superhero genre is Amanda Seyfried, although she did recently reveal that she almost played a big superhero role. Amanda Seyfried may have turned down playing Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she seemed to reveal, but her reasoning behind not taking the part actually makes a lot of sense.

While promoting her new film The Art of Racing in the Rain in a video interview with MTV, Amanda Seyfried revealed that she once turned down a superhero role that required her to be green, also mentioning that it was "a big'un" and the studio behind the character has not called her back since. Although Seyfried did not mention the character or studio by name, fans were quick to put together that Seyfried must be talking about Gamora, the green alien assassin that joined up with Peter Quill, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot to form the Guardians of the Galaxy.

But why would Amanda Seyfried turn down the opportunity to play one of the main Marvel heroes? Well, it really all came down to the extremely extensive hours of makeup required for the role, and Seyfried said she does not think she would have been happy being green for half of every year.

I turned down one [superhero role] once and they haven’t called back since. And it was a big'un. I don’t regret it because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year. They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter’s really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I’d done it, but the other part of me is like "I had a life to live" and I don’t think I would’ve been happy.

You can hear Seyfried's comments for yourself at the six-minute mark in this MTV video:

MTV International on YouTube

Of course, the role of Gamora wound up going to Zoe Saldana, who has appeared as the alien assassin in four Marvel movies since 2014. Gamora was a central figure in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and this year's Avengers: Endgame. Although her status is questionable after Endgame, Gamora is still likely to appear in the confirmed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the future.

And behind all of those appearances is hours upon hours of makeup work for Zoe Saldana, which is the part of the job that apparently scared Amanda Seyfried away from taking it. Prior to the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 back in 2017, Saldana posted a time-lapse video showing the three hours of makeup work that she has to sit through each time she plays Gamora.

After watching that, it is no wonder Seyfried does not regret turning down the part! All that makeup is no joke.