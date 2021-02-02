The must-go place to be discovered as a model is apparently no longer your local mall but at a presidential inauguration. Following her stirring recitation of her poem "The Hills We Climb," Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman signed with IMG Models for fashion and beauty endorsements. The 22-year-old became a breakout star at the 2021 Inauguration for more than her poetry, stealing the spotlight with her bright yellow Prada coat and padded red headband. Her vibrant look stood out in the mostly black and navy crowd and secured her the status of style icon in my heart until the end of time.

It may be her writerly tendencies, but Gorman's incredibly thoughtful when it comes to her relationship with fashion. "I am weaving my own type of symbolism into my outfit, and it’s really special and important to me to deliver these nuggets of information and sentimentality," Gorman told Vogue in January 2021. The magazine also included that Gorman's choice of Prada was, in part, due to Creative Director Miuccia Prada's commitment to feminism.

It's hard to say exactly what Gorman and IMG have planned. IMG represents a slew of different people, from models Gigi and Bella Hadid to playwright Jeremy O. Harris to tennis player Naomi Osaka, so there are a lot of possibilities for this new partnership. IMG has confirmed it “will focus on building her profile through brand endorsements and editorial opportunities,” according to the New York Times. As for when you can next see Gorman's fashion on a big stage, the Youth Poet Laureate will perform at the Super Bowl pre-show on Sunday, Feb. 7. It's only one month into 2021, and Gorman has already achieved things way above my bucket list goals.

Political style may be the new frontier of fashion, as Gorman's not the only person to score a modeling deal after Biden's inauguration. Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff also signed with IMG. Though this new interest could partially relate to Biden's inauguration being the first big event in almost a year, it's also due to the hope stemming from the regime change. During Trump's time in office, there was a notable absence of A-listers at the Capitol. Now, people are becoming celebrities in their own right based on to how close they are to Biden. It's a welcomed change, to say the least.