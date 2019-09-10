Oh, happy day, Amanda Bynes is back on Instagram! And even better, she's back with a brand new 'do — that's right, people, Amanda Bynes' pink hair selfie snatched my wig, cleared my skin, and gave me life, and I want the world to know. The star hasn't been on Instagram for quite some time, and while she tends to stay away from social media in general these days, she took to her infrequently-updated Twitter account to let everyone know her IG was back in action, and of course, her fans rejoiced.

Prior to now, Amanda Bynes's most recent tweet was from June 24, in celebration of her graduation from FIDM, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles. However, today she took to the platform to share some very exciting news, and in addition to posting the pink-haired selfie from her new Instagram feed, she also made it her Twitter icon. "Hey guys! I'm on instagram now ! Check me out," she tweeted, linking to Instagram handle @amandabynesreal.

Bynes is serving a serious smize in her selfie, but she looks happy, healthy, and #thriving regardless, and for these reasons, I stan her social media comeback!

Also, hi, the pink hair? I'm really feeling it. The dark roots tell me it's the real deal, not a wig, although I know she's been fond of a wig or two in the past, so I'm only 99% sure. Don't even get me started on how good she looks with that septum piercing, BTW — and can someone find out what liquid lipstick shade she's wearing? Thanks in advance.

Bynes blue wig from 2013 was just as bold as her new pink hairdo, but a much different vibe:

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And while she has had a rosy platinum in the past, this is the first time fans have seen her with vibrant, hot pink strands:

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For reference, Bynes was a brunette most of her life in the spotlight, eventually graduating to a warm balayaged bronde look as she matured:

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm glad to see her looking happy and healthy, and even more pleased that she feels she's in a good enough place to let her fans keep up with her on social media.

Obvi, Amanda Bynes stans everywhere are thrilled with the news of her Instagram return:

And given Bynes hasn't always had the best time with social media, her fans are making sure she knows how loved she truly is:

Now that news is spreading of her new account, it won't be long til Bynes is breaking Instagram follower count records, just you wait! That said, she's only following nine accounts at the moment: Paris and Nicky Hilton, brands The Attico, Amina Muaddi, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, and publication Paper Magazine, who covered her original return to the limelight back in November 2018. Fingers crossed Bynes posts a BFF shot with the Hilton sisters soon, preferably one in which she's decked out in the designers she followed. I'm ready for the best Amanda Bynes Instagram era yet!