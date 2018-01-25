Aly Raisman’s Statement About Larry Nassar’s Sentencing Is So Moving

On Jan. 24, 2018, the trial of Larry Nassar came to a definitive close, when the disgraced doctor was sentenced to decades in prison. And a few hours later, gymnast Aly Raisman released a statement on Larry Nassar's sentencing that says everything that needed to be said. Raisman's statement was both a heartfelt thank you to those who had worked to bring Nassar to justice, and a moving assertion that despite Nassar's actions, Raisman and the other young women he affected remain strong. And perhaps most importantly of all — it was a no-holds barred call to accountability for the organization that had allowed Nassar to prey on young women for so long.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison on ten charges of criminal sexual conduct relating to his abuse of young girls while he worked with USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. The 54-year-old former athletics doctor had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges. "I just signed your death warrant," Aquilina said as she handed down the sentence.

In the statement that Raisman released on Jan. 24, she thanked Aquilina for giving her the chance to be heard. She wrote,

To Judge Aquilina, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your leadership, your professionalism, your compassion and your commitment to allow each and EVERY ONE of us survivors the opportunity to share our impact statement in open court was extremely important and meaningful. As I shared in court, I wasn't planning to speak, but thanks to the army of survivors and you, I am forever grateful that all of our voices are finally heard. Thank you for listening to us all.

In sentencing, the judge had taken into account the more than 150 victim impact statements that survivors of Nassar's abuse had read aloud in court over the course of seven days, after Aquilina had declared that every person that Nassar had abused would have the opportunity face him. One of those who did was Raisman.

Raisman also thanked everyone who had helped make sure that Nassar was punished for his crimes, including the prosecutors and law enforcement officials who had worked on the case and trial. "If not for your efforts and dedication, I honestly do not know if he would have ever been held accountable for his disgusting abuse," she wrote.

