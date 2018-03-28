My grandpa was hilarious. And the go-to story people like to use to display his dry sense of humor is the one where my dad asked for my mom's hand in marriage. My dad was very close to my grandpa even before he started dating my mom and my grandpa loved my dad...some would argue even more than he loved my mom. So much more that when my dad asked for his blessing to propose to my mom, my grandpa responded with a skeptical "...you sure you want to marry her?" Now, Allison Barron's dad trolled her proposal and he's giving my grandpa a run for his money for the dad-with-most-hilarious-humor award.

You see, BuzzFeed News reports that Allison and her now-fiancé Levi Bliss have been dating two years. Throughout those two years, Allison told BuzzFeed News that Levi and her dad have become "very close."

"We have gone on many trips all together and they have hung out just the two of them before too, playing tennis, riding dirt bikes, and other activities," she said. So, yeah, I think it's safe to say they're boys.

For most dads, the fact that their daughters were being proposed to by a young man they obviously approved of would be a done deal. Honestly, my dad's not a huge crier but I think that would even bring tears to his eyes. Given this situation, most dads would just give their blessing then sit back, relax and enjoy what's bound to be a happy life.

But Allison's dad took on a more...hmmm...how do I put this....let's go with involved role in his daughter's proposal this past Saturday. How, you ask? Oh, well he decided to troll it. LOL.

When Levi proposed, the whole thing looked like a beautiful fairytale. The two lovebirds were standing in what seemed in the pictures to be a beautiful desert of some sort (the couple is from Winnemucca, Nevada so having easy access to beautiful deserts isn't totally out of the question), they had their dog, Ace, right alongside them for the special moment and he even wore a heart around his color that said "My humans are getting married." AWWW.

There was just one thing that didn't belong with the rest: Allison's dad standing far in the distance holding up a sign that said, "SAY NO."

For those of you who don't quite get Allison's dad's dry sense of humor, she wants to make it clear that the sign was, in fact, a joke. "This is really just my dad's personality," she told BuzzFeed News. "We have a very close family and so he's made little jokes like this before."

She continued by telling BuzzFeed News that, while Levi's beautiful proposal made her burst into tears, seeing her dad in the background holding his hilarious sign lightened up the moment a bit by making her laugh.

"We both know my dad so well, we got the joke right away and found it funny," she told BuzzFeed News.

The above tweet about her hilarious proposal quickly went viral after Allison posted it. And, as you can imagine, people on Twitter are having a grand old time turning that image of her dad into the most relatable meme ever.

Even Allison, herself, is a little shocked by the popularity of her tweet...but she's not mad about it. "You always see little things like this blow up on Twitter and now it's me," she told BuzzFeed News. "It [has] also been one of the best days ever, so I really get to just keep reliving it!"

In fact, Allison is trying to leverage her newfound fame into a chance to appear on The Ellen Show and...um...Ellen, if you're reading this, PLEASE MAKE HER DREAMS COME TRUE.

I mean, if they're not Ellen material then who is?! Whether or not they make it onto her show, congrats to the happy couple and cheers to Allison's hilarious dad for becoming America's new favorite meme.

