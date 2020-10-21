After dominating the shoe space with sneakers that everyone and their grandma needed to have, Allbirds launched its first apparel collection. The eco-friendly brand moved into the ready-to-wear apparel space with an inaugural collection of wardrobe staples that you'll positively live in for fall... and winter, spring, and summer. Ranging in price from $48 to $250, the four hero items are wardrobe staples you can easily mix and match and feel good about in the process.

Known for its wide array of eco-friendly shoes — particularly its sneakers — Allbirds prides itself on its environmentally-conscious, high-quality production process, which involves ethically sourcing wool, as well as using recycled cardboard and bottles in its materials. And the brand has prioritized the same standards for its new apparel items: the TrinoXO Tee, the Wool Cardi, the Wool Jumper, and the Trino Puffer. Each item is available in both men's and women's sizes, and all are available for purchase on the Allbirds website now.

The TrinoXO Tee ($48, Allbirds) is available in size XS to XXXL and comes in three classic neutral shades and three limited-edition shades — orchid, forest, and sungold. The women's tee, specifically, has a slightly cropped, yet oversized fit. The shirt's also made with an odor-reducing material (love that for sweaty girls like me!!!) and is suuuuuper smooth to the touch.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

I'm not sure how else to explain this, but the Wool Jumper ($135, Allbirds) looks like if your mom gave you a big hug. The sweater is available from size S to XXL in men's and XS to XXL in women's and comes in three colorways total: two classic neutral shades and a limited-edition deep purple color. Made from merino wool and boasting a structured fit, this jumper is THE ultimate cold-weather staple.

Similar to the Wool Jumper, the Wool Cardi ($145, Allbirds) is a hard one to resist. With cardigans racing right back into popularity recently, this silhouette couldn't have come at a better time. It's available in a similar size and color range as the Wool Jumper, although the deep purple, limited-edition Cardi features bright yellow buttons and accent stitching along the hems.

Last, but certainly not least, there's the Trino Puffer ($250, Allbirds), available in sizes S to XXL across the board. Rest assured, this puffer far outpaces your old, long one in both efficacy and trendiness. Coming in three shades, this shorter puffer is weather-repellant, made of natural and recycled materials, and features a merino wool-lined neck stand for added warmth. I need it five minutes ago.