All The Best Labor Day Sales On Shoes From Macy's, Shoe Carnival, & More

You hate to see summer go, but you love to see tons of Labor Day sales leading fall into place. Though you it's time to put the swimsuits away, there are a lot of ways to celebrate the coming fall: New clothes! Sweaters! Most importantly, shoes! Fortunately, there are already tons of announced Labor Day sales on shoes. Love this news for everyone.

It’s time to break out a whole new part of your wardrobe. Sweaters, jackets, turtlenecks will all return to your lineup soon, but what does this mean for your footwear? This year, it means chunky sneakers (which are, honestly, a constant), loafers, boots, maybe even Mary Janes if you’re feeling that back-to-school vibe. I mean, with so many great fall shoe trends making the rounds in 2020, how TF are you supposed to choose?

It's way too overwhelming to figure out what every brand is offering and when on your own, so you'll find a guide to all the best Labor Day shoe sales below. All you have to do is sit back, kick up your feet, and mark your calendar for the deals you don’t want to miss. We’ll continue updating this list as more Labor Day sales are released.

Excluding Betsey Blue Shoes, all shoes on Betsey Johnson's website will be discounted by 35% between Sept. 3 and Sept. 7.

Macy's has tons of select shoes on sale for its Labor Day event. Everything is 25% to 60% off.

Starting Sept. 3, Nasty Gal will be offering 50% off everything — and that includes shoes. The sale continues through Sept. 7, and on the last day, everything will be discounted by 60%.

Currently, Old Navy is having a site-wide Pre-Labor Day sale, with items up to 50% off, ending on Sept. 3. But, starting Sept. 4, the brand will offer 60% off everything until Sept. 7.

Patten Place is offering a 15% off and free shipping Labor Day deal. Just use the code "Patten" at checkout.

Shoe Carnival's Labor Day sale features shoes up to 50% off until Sept. 7.