The 7 Best Shoes For Fall That'll Go With Every Single Outfit

A pair of shoes can make or break an outfit. As you swap out your flip flops and sandals for cold-weather shoes, it's time to start sourcing new shoes that are perfect for your fall outfits. This season, it's all about mixing innovative colorways with classic silhouettes and vice versa. Whether you’re looking for sneakers, loafers, or boots, there are so many great options out there that'll seamlessly pair with all your go-to fall 'fits — and all the new ones you have in the works.

With fall on the way, depending on where you live, you’ll probably have to get ready for some inclement weather. Meaning: You’ll need shoes that can keep your toes warm, handle the rain, and possibly even the snow. But just because your shoes need to do so much, doesn’t mean you can’t score the cutest ones ever. This fall will also probably involve a lot of (safe, socially distant) outside time walking around your neighborhood, going on hikes, biking, and whatever other out-of-the-house activities interest you. That said, you'll want to ensure you kicks are not only cute, but comfortable and able to last you through the season and beyond. Check out these funky, affordable shoes for fall that check all these boxes and more.

Since the colder months can lead to darker dressing and monochromatic looks, you may want to shake up your 'fits this bright version of Nike's Air Force 1 Shadow ($110, Nike). The pastel neon colors aren't overpowering, but offer just the right amount of visual interest. These shoes are sure to pop with any outfit you wear.

For a shoe you don't have to think about at all, these Meze Chunky Loafers ($56, ASOS) do the trick. They're comfy, they go with everything, and they add a streamlined touch to your outfit. Not to mention, they also have a slight platform if you like a little extra height.

Whether you're going back to school or not, nothing says autumn like a pair of Mary Janes ($28, YesStyle). Believe it or not, the silhouette as made a swift return to fashion's good graces. And for good reason: They're great for warmer weather, because they're breathable, and once it gets colder, you can just add your cutest socks to the mix.

If you prefer a more neutral sneaker that eases you into color, the Nike Air Max 270 React in Summit White and Fossil ($170, Nike) has a softer palette to complement any look. The foam heel will keep you comfortable all day long, and the style pairs with your athleisure and non-athleisure looks alike.

Chelsea boots are a quintessential part of fall, and this season is no different. The Madden Girl Platform Chelsea Boots ($70, DSW) have a high heel that's perfect for those days when you want to dress up a bit more, but they'll just as easily serve you for more dressed-down days. Even better, they're water proof, so you don't have to worry about sudden weather changes.

Chuck Taylors will never go out of style, but you can take the look out of the box with the Metallic Classics Platform All Stars ($80, Converse). It's the same style you know and love, but the metallic fabric adds a bolder, more personal flair. You're sure to shine with these, even on the grayest days.

Combat boot season is finally back, so get ready to stomp into it with the 1490 Quynn Leather Buckle Boots ($100, Dr. Martens). These boots have a unique lace-up style, buckles, and a zipper, making them the edgiest combat boots out there. And since they're Dr. Martens, they'll only get more comfortable.