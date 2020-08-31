Although they took place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were as... interesting as ever. But absolutely not as interesting as Lady Gaga's many outfit changes and accompanying face masks. Positively sweeping the award show with five wins, the "Rain On Me" singer took the stage several times, and almost every time, Gaga wore a different face mask. While each mask made a significant sartorial statement, Gaga's overarching statement was far more important: Wear a damn mask, people! If Gaga can wear one for the entire length of the VMAs and also for the entire length of what had to have been a strenuous performance, you can wear one at the grocery store.

Some were sparkly and practical. Some I'm not even sure how she got on her head. What I am sure of is that Gaga's masks are a lesson in using accessories to have fun. Something as simple as a face masks has the ability to complement, elevate, or even become the piece de resistance of an entire look. Although each mask is unique and award-worthy in its own right, there does exist a clear winner of the night. Keep reading for a definitive ranking of Gaga's masks, from best to "oh my God this is the greatest gift to mankind."

5. Silver Sequins

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Coming in "last place" is Lady Gaga's silver sequin face mask she wore twice on stage to match her silver sequin bodysuit. I put "last place" in quotes because there's literally nothing wrong with this mask — it's gorgeous. It simply pales in comparison to the excitement the other masks bring with them.

4. Leather And Chains

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Next up is a mask many viewers may not have seen, as Gaga wore it post-show while posing with all her Moonmen. This mask, with it's black pleather fabric is, again, not as out-there as other masks she wore, but the silver spikes and chain detailing both add a nice edge — one that makes me a little scared to approach her, which is, if you think about it, extremely effective. However, I would worry about my hair getting caught in the chains and pulling my mask off.

3. Digital Mouthpiece

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Let me preface this by saying I love the idea of a mask like this. Honestly, A+ for innovation and design. Sadly, I have to give it third place instead of first, because I imagine wearing a digital screen on your face is hot, heavy, and a little bit dangerous, maybe? Even so, Gaga pulled it off beautifully. If someone can alter this mask so that a digital image of what you're saying appears on the screen as you talk, I don't think I'd ever stop wearing a mask.

2. Medieval Mask

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This may be a controversial opinion, but I am high-key obsessed with this medieval-looking, oxblood-colored mask Gaga wore to accept her second award of the night. A little bit of an eyesore and perhaps cumbersome, yes, but the coverage is excellent, it's a perfectly on-trend fall color, and the enormous horns coming out of either side would puncture anyone trying to invade your personal space.

1. Pretty In Pink

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga's winning mask of the night has to be the very first one she debuted: a baby pink, full-on head harness. From protection to innovation to practicality (well, kind of) this mask has it all. The head harness prevents you or anyone else from taking it off willy-nilly. The eye holes are more than big enough to ensure full vision. The mouthpiece is not only roomy enough for supreme comfort, but it's equipped with a see-through cover to make for easy lip-reading and communication. Above all else, it's really f*cking cute.