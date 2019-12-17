Alissa Violet is no stranger to relationship drama. Fans of the Youtube star will know that in early December, she publicly called out her ex, fellow YouTuber FaZe Banks, on Twitter for reportedly cheating on her while they were dating, writing, "i was asleep upstairs with our dogs and he wasn’t next to me so i checked our guest house and caught him naked in bed with a random girl." Yikes, no wonder the couple reportedly split back in July 2019. But this approach to conflict resolution and delayed confrontation make sense when when you take Alissa Violet's zodiac sign into account.

Violet was born on June 12, 1996, which makes her a Gemini. This sign exudes confidence and charm, making them easy to fall in love with and oh-so-hard to let go of. They're powerful, exciting, and extremely clever, though they can be tricky to hold onto. This air sign tends to blow wherever their interests take them. When they get an idea in their head, they tend to follow through with it no matter what.

Here’s what else we can divine about what it’s like to be loved by Violet based on her zodiac sign.

Geminis Are Easy To Fall For.

Geminis are rarely short on potential suitors because they're so charming and magnetic. Their connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication and change, makes them great at banter because they can feel comfortable adapting to just about any setting. Geminis are naturally curious, and when you talk to them, they have the ability to make you feel like you’re the only person in the world. It can be intoxicating, and explains why everyone in Gemini’s life is just a little (or a lot) in love with them.

Arguing With A Gemini Is Like Playing Chess With A Master.

Geminis tend to be upbeat and pleasant. They are naturally optimistic and have a verve for life that keeps them from being moody for too long. On the occasion you do cross a Gemini and find yourself in an argument, take a deep breath and choose your words carefully. They are very intelligent and logical, and in an argument, they are strategic and clever. It’s as much a battle of wits as it is of emotions. As such, this clever air sign tends to end up on the winning side of most disagreements.

Gemini Can Quickly Get Bored In A Relationship.

Geminis crave new experiences and excitement, and have very little tolerance for boredom and routine. They need a partner who mentally stimulates them and keeps them on their toes, whether that’s by trying new things or just by keeping the conversation and ideas between them fresh. Gemini is very independent and has no trouble moving on when and if they decide the relationship is not the right fit. As a result, some people often call Gemini fickle, when really they just trust their gut instincts and don't believe in wasting time.

There’s Never A Dull Moment With Gemini.

Geminis aren't in a rush to fully settle down, and, as such, they have a tendency to leave a trail of broken hearts in their wake. Exes often think of them as the one who got away because being with them was just so thrilling. Geminis have a tendency to bring out sides to their partners they never knew they had, encouraging them to take risks, try new things, and grow. There’s ever a dull moment with Gemini because they're just so dynamic and exciting.

When you think about it like that, it's easy to understand why Violet, in classic Gemini fashion, had no problem calling out her ex in public. But that same spunky (and sometimes impulsive) nature also explains why Banks responded on Twitter by describing their relationship as “One in a billion special. Something that I don’t expect to share with another human as long as I’m alive.” Gemini: They’ll steal your heart every time.